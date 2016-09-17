Feeding South Dakota's mission: Feed hungry people

With population growth demanding twice the amount of nutrition in 2050, it's time to find ways to produce more food. But what if some of that food can already be recaptured?

An estimated 40 percent of food is wasted in the U.S. annually, according to a study in the PLOS One journal about "The Progressive Increase of Food Waste in America and Its Environmental Impact." Consumers are the largest contributor of this waste, tossing away 15 to 25 percent of all food purchased. The estimated dollar amount totals $1,484 thrown out annually by the American family of four, as reported by the Food Waste Reduction Alliance.

South Dakota is taking its part in redirecting unused food and making it accessible to those who need it. Feeding South Dakota, the only food bank in the state, has taken on the task of distributing food to nonprofit organizations such as food pantries and shelters. According to development associate Jennifer Stensaas, Feeding South Dakota works with more than 350 non-profit organizations to get food into all 66 of the state's counties.

"Our main mission is to feed hungry people," Stensaas said. "We're redirecting food that's good to eat and getting it into the hands of people who are hungry."

Feeding South Dakota distributed 13.5 million pounds of food during its last fiscal year. While Stensaas doesn't have the exact figure on how much of that food was captured from disposal, she cited that 12.1 million pounds came from donated product, which includes rescued food products.

In its efforts to battle against food waste, Feeding South Dakota manages a retail store pickup program. The program targets stores such as Wal-Mart, Hy-Vee, Costco and Fareway to rescue food close to expiration that would otherwise be tossed out.

"It does help with the food waste issue," Stensaas said.

The Western South Dakota Community Action Agency (WSDCAA) in Rapid City is a non-profit organization that is also addressing the problem of food waste. With an outreach across 15 counties in western South Dakota, the organization focuses on providing assistance to low-income individuals. According to executive director Linda Edel, 515,000 pounds of fresh produce have been distributed to over 16,000 people in the last three years.

"It seems that there's more interest than there's ever been in eating nutritiously," Edel said. "People are looking back to living nutritiously."

One source of that fresh produce comes from a partnership with local growers at the farmer's market. At the end of the day the organization collects food from the growers for half price. WSDCAA then distributes the produce to local areas.

"Then we don't have waste," Edel said. "They appreciate that we go down and pick it up. It's a really neat partnership between a lot of people."

Whitney Jerman, the health and wellness program director for the Midwest Dairy Council, provides some tips on how to resourcefully use food instead of wasting it. Jerman prompts consumers to understand the difference between the "sell-by" and "use-by" dates. Just because food products reach these dates doesn't mean they're no longer edible. She recommends that consumers inspect food based on safety indicators such as flavor, odor and appearance, not by the listed date. Jerman suggests that consumers find creative ways to repurpose products close to expiration by incorporating them into casseroles, stews and other recipes. Freezing leftovers or extra food items may also be an option.

"We can all reduce the food we waste and save money in the process," Jerman comments. "As a registered dietitian, I've found that creativity in the kitchen and careful planning are great ways to help me reduce the food that I throw out."