Finding a formula for higher crop yields

It's no secret that crop yields have been trending up. Within the last 30 years the national average yield in corn has soared from 120 bushels per acre to 175, and soybeans have jumped from 34 bushels per acre to 49. What's the formula resulting in mounting crop yields?

Weed science coordinator Paul Johnson bluntly replies that there is no simple answer. Too many moving pieces create a puzzle involving climate, biotechnology, soil processes, management and economics.

"It's pretty hard to pick out one thing and say across the board that's the most limiting factor," Johnson said. "It's a combination of doing several things that makes it long term."

As a weed specialist he notes that poor weed control can wipe out 80 to 100 percent of crop yields. Neglecting the ground can lead to weeds stealing sunlight and moisture from crops and depressing yields. Johnson has also seen farmers skimp on seed selection and soil fertility to cut costs. From his experience, the most limiting factor in crop yields varies from farmer to farmer and also depends on location within the state.

"Farmers just want a recipe of, 'I can do this and this and do it across all my ground and everything's going to be good,' but it doesn't work that way," Johnson said. "You've got to talk more about a list of what's limiting in your farm's case."

Moisture is high up on David Karki's list as he drives across northeastern South Dakota. Karki, an agronomy field specialist, has seen the impact variable moisture is having on crop production this year.

"Rain has been so sporadic," Karki said. "Even within a mile distance you see differences."

Whereas heavy rainfall held up spring field work in the southeast part of the state, the northeast region saw a nice planting season this year. But the subsequent moisture variability and drier conditions have lowered Karki's expectations for 2016 yields.

"At the end of the day we need moisture," Karki said. "We've got good genetics and equipment, but plants need moisture to function in their metabolic processes."

Soil scientist Anthony Bly has also noticed sharp contrasts in crop conditions across the state thanks to irregular precipitation patterns. He acknowledges that long-term increases in yields are due to genetics, weed and insect control, and management. But on the short-term scale, Bly points to temperature and moisture as key aspects in yield fluctuations.

"Water is really the main driver," Bly said. "Moisture deficits bring out the differences in soil types."

Soil also plays an important role in production. Healthier soils with higher levels of organic matter and carbon are more resilient and can act as a buffer against less than ideal conditions. Bly reminds farmers that management is at the root of developing healthy soils for better production.

"There are too many more things against growing a plant when you have an unhealthy soil," Bly said. "It's got to be a long-term approach."

Climate trends have shown eastern South Dakota is wetter by 20 percent compared to 50 years ago, according to state climatologist Laura Edwards. While the state has seen weather extremes such as the 2012 drought, the higher precipitation amounts in the past few years have been a bonus in aiding crop yields. Edwards also is expecting lower yields this year due to the warm, dry stretch in June and July. The outlook for this fall currently is leaning towards more moisture.

Aside from weather, Johnson notes that the economy can also drive crop yields in the big picture. While some farmers are able to get by cutting corners and temporarily save a few dollars, he believes that farmers are actually hurting themselves by undermining long-term profits.

"When the economics of farming are poor, farmers try and skip doing things that in the long run is going to hurt them more," Johnson said. "They're trying to rob profits short term but long term will need to put more investments back."