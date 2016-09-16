Sixth Ave. plaza could break ground this year

According to Mitchell Public Works Director Tim McGannon, ground could be broken on the downtown park project at some point this year, depending on when the city begins to seek bids for the initial infrastructure work.

"We may be able to go to bid with that yet this fall," McGannon said. "Doesn't mean it will get done this year, all of it, but certainly some of it can get done."

Approximately $426,000 was set aside by the Mitchell City Council to spend on the Sixth Avenue plaza in 2016.

McGannon said the finishing touches on the plaza, which is still being designed, are not expected to take shape in 2016. Some of the preliminary design features included a stage, the installation of several trees and a large shelter on the west side of the recently closed portion of street that's between Lawler and Main streets.

McGannon said the city is looking to replace water, sewer and some storm sewer lines on the street, and he expects that work could begin in the coming months.

"We think we can get a lot of the underground work done yet this year," McGannon said.

If the construction does not begin this year, the city's decision to scrap tradition and decline to replace the Corn Palace murals could be for naught. Some city officials indicated earlier this year that the reason the murals would not be changed was made in part because of the construction on the Sixth Avenue plaza project.

But, even if the work doesn't commence in 2016 and the murals aren't replaced, the city is expected to save thousands of dollars by foregoing the mural replacement.

Street construction projects near completion

Two major street reconstructions in Mitchell are expected to come to a close in approximately one month.

The reconstruction of Fifth Avenue from Burr Street to Main Street could wrap up in two weeks, McGannon said. Different sections of the street have been closed since the $1.47 million project kicked off in April.

When the project is completed will be determined by the subcontractors involved, McGannon said.

"It really kind of depends on Commercial Asphalt's schedules, but I would think it could be open in as little as two weeks," McGannon said.

Like Fifth Avenue, Rowley Street from Second Avenue to Fifth includes curb and gutter work and the replacement of water, sewer and storm sewer lines. McGannon said the project will cost approximately $400,000, and he hopes it's finished "before frost."