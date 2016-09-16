A look at news from around the region, as reported by weekly newspapers:

TOWN TO INCREASE FUNDS FOR POLICE: Oacoma Chief of Police Joe Hutmacher presented the 2017 police contract to the Oacoma Town Board Wednesday night, with a new contract proposing a $2,000 increase for the services Oacoma receives from the Chamberlain Police Department. The previous contract was for $30,000 and has not been increased since 2014. The additional money will be used to pay officers and help the department pay for increased operating expenses, including a 24/7 drug dog and trained officer.

Hutmacher also said very few tickets are written for city ordinances, but the officers do take the time to speak to those who may be violating an ordinance.

— The Chamberlain/Oacoma Sun

Freeman

FREEMAN'S OLDEST BUILDING COMES DOWN: The oldest building in Freeman, brought in from Yankton in 1882, came down Monday.

Around 9 a.m., Craig Maloney tore into the east side of the wood-framed structure with the claw of an excavator and began working his way west. By 10:30 a.m., the building was a pile of rubble.

The entire structure, located on the east side of Main Street, last served as home to Northwestern Energy.

A look at the building's structure recently revealed structural issues too great to overcome.

The lot will sit empty in the future, but development is a possibility. The building served as a butcher shop for the vast majority of its life.

— Freeman Courier

Burke

CITY RECEIVES GRANT FOR WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT: The City of Burke, in a continued effort to reduce water loss, will be doing another water main replacement project.

The project will consist of replacing three blocks of 2 inch steel water main, with a 6 inch PVC water main.

The project is estimated to cost $65,000, and the city of Burke received $25,000 from the South Central Water Development District to fund slightly less than half of the project.

In the last 10 years, the city of Burke has replaced 14 blocks of water main.

— The Burke Gazette