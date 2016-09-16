People look at the items available for auction on Friday on the Westerhuis property in Platte. The land itself was sold to the to the Platte Area Ministerial Association for 370,000 dollars. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Daniel Daum hugs Harry Koops (in white), pastor of First Reformed Church in Platte, as Israel Vasek, left, celebrate after the Platte Area Ministerial Association purchased the Westerhuis land of 44 acres for $370,000. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Harry Koops, pastor of First Reformed Church in Platte, puts his hands together for prayer after he and Daniel Daum, left, and Israel Vasek, center, with the Platte Area Ministerial Association after purchasing the Westerhuis land of 44 acres for 370,000 dollars. (Matt Gade/Republic)

People look at the items available for auction on Friday on the Westerhuis property in Platte. The land itself was sold to the to the Platte Area Ministerial Association for 370,000 dollars. (Matt Gade/Republic)

People look at the items available for auction on Friday on the Westerhuis property in Platte. The land itself was sold to the to the Platte Area Ministerial Association for 370,000 dollars. (Matt Gade/Republic)

People look at the items available for auction on Friday on the Westerhuis property in Platte. The land itself was sold to the to the Platte Area Ministerial Association for 370,000 dollars. (Matt Gade/Republic)

People look at the items available for auction on Friday on the Westerhuis property in Platte. The land itself was sold to the to the Platte Area Ministerial Association for 370,000 dollars. (Matt Gade/Republic)

People walk on the original foundation during the auction on Friday on the Westerhuis property in Platte. The land itself was sold to the to the Platte Area Ministerial Association for 370,000 dollars. (Matt Gade/Republic)

People register to bid for the items available for auction on Friday on the Westerhuis property in Platte. The land itself was sold to the to the Platte Area Ministerial Association for 370,000 dollars. (Matt Gade/Republic)

People look at the items available for auction on Friday on the Westerhuis property in Platte. The land itself was sold to the to the Platte Area Ministerial Association for 370,000 dollars. (Matt Gade/Republic)

PLATTE — The laughter of the neighbor children who once roamed the yard playing is merely an echo in Marcus King's mind one year after their murder.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, 2015, Scott Westerhuis is suspected to have shot and killed his wife, Nicole, and four children — 9-year-old Kailey, 10-year-old Jaeci, Connor, 14 and Michael, 16 — before setting his home ablaze and killing himself.

"Time helps, but I still can't believe what happened. It's unimaginable," said King, who lives across the street from the Westerhuis property. "It's been difficult this year, not having the kids' laughter to listen to in the evenings or passing Scott on the highway in the mornings."

It's been one year since the tragedy slammed Platte, where community members like King are frequently reminded of the murder-suicide. But on Friday, the Platte Area Ministerial Association purchased the Westerhuis estate for $370,000 in hopes of redemption for the property.

King's history with the family spans decades, beginning when King was in elementary school and was a classmate of Nicole's dad, George Fish. King's son grew up with Scott, and King and the Westerhuis family became neighbors several years ago. Through the tenure of the friendship, King said, never once did he think such a tragedy would occur, and dealing with the aftermath has been "devastating," as it has been for many Platte residents.

But, regardless of his grief, when speaking about the Westerhuis tragedy, King's heart breaks for others.

"The community still suffers from it and this group of kids that were the same age, it's especially tough on them," King said. "We'll see how things go, but I think the community will continue to hurt for a long time, and I think that's fair."

The Rev. Harry Koops, pastor of First Reformed Church in Platte, where the Westerhuis family attended services, said while traveling this year he's noticed that Platte has been defined across the state, and even the country, by the Westerhuis murder-suicide.

He said in casual conversations, he'll introduce himself and people ask questions when he says where he's from.

Rather than trying to cover up the incident, Koops said he, like many others, has chosen to embrace the tragedy.

"I don't think we can avoid things or try to circumvent our tunnel under them, we just have to deal with it," Koops said. "So, when people bring that up ... I always use it as an opportunity for me to speak about how we live in a broken world where there's a lot of pain and sadness, but God is with us on our journey in dealing with that."

The investigation

Initially, fire appeared to be the cause of the six fatalities, but shortly after the deaths, the attorney general's office released a bombshell about the case that shook the Charles Mix County town of approximately 1,200.

Before setting fire to the home, Scott Westerhuis allegedly shot and killed Nicole and the kids with a shotgun. Authorities also found accelerant, which is believed to have been used to set fire to the home, next to the body of Scott Westerhuis.

The deaths occurred shortly after Scott Westerhuis learned the South Dakota Department of Education had terminated an annual $4.3 million management contract held by Mid-Central Education Cooperative, where he served as business manager. No motive was determined as to why Scott killed his family.

The terminated contract serviced a college readiness program called GEAR UP for American Indian students. Mid-Central Education Cooperative had received $10.7 million in federal GEAR UP funding over the last four years.

Tony Venhuizen, chief of staff to South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard said Daugaard asked Lt. Gov. Matt Michels to lead an effort to identify changes that could be made to prevent similar oversights and "deliberate attempts to conceal wrongdoing." As a result, Senate Bill 162 was created, which formed the seven-person State Board of Internal Controls, which is setting new policies to more closely manage grant recipients, Venhuizen said.

The bill states the Board of Internal Control is responsible for establishing and maintaining a code of conduct for use by state agencies in the administration of federal funds, and is designed to provide "reasonable assurance that the organization will achieve its objectives and missions to detect and prevent financial malfeasance."

The law will also require grant agreements to include a conflict of interest policy and ensure an effective internal control system is employed. The law states any employee suspecting a conflict of interest, fraud or theft shall notify a supervisor, someone in the Attorney General's office or the Department of Legislative Audit.

Venhuizen said Daugaard appreciates the work that has gone into the ongoing investigation.

"It was such a tragedy," Venhuizen said. "Platte is a close-knit community. No one can expect or understand it when a tragedy likes this happens."

'Focusing on the children'

As the anniversary of the deaths approached, Platte-Geddes Superintendent Joel Bailey said the school's staff reassured students that wherever they are in the grieving process and whatever they're feeling is OK.

Additionally, it has been reinforced to staff that, while their priority is to take care of the students, there are resources to assist them with their continued grieving, too.

"Our counselor met with students and said, 'It's OK if you've moved on and it's OK if you haven't,' " Bailey said. " 'It's OK to be happy, it's OK to be hurt and feel grief. Whatever it is, it's OK.' "

On Friday, students were scattered around town decorating and preparing for the homecoming parade scheduled for later in the morning, but set aside a time to do a balloon release in honor of the Westerhuis children.

Also on Friday, prior to the Black Panthers' home football game, a tailgate and supper for a free-will donation was held. Funds raised during the event will be put toward potentially implementing a memorial for the Westerhuises. Bailey said the idea is to get a statue of a black panther on a pedestal, with a small plaque incorporated into the design that says "in honor of Kailey, Jaeci, Connor and Michael." The project is still in the preliminary fundraising and planning stages, Bailey said.

In the elementary, there are "Buddy Benches," which will have plaques implemented soon in honor of Jaeci and Kailey.

The district hopes the tributes don't serve as a constant reminder of the tragedy, but rather shine a light on the "outstanding" characters each of the Westerhuis children embodied — the type of students the Platte-Geddes school hopes to mold.

"It's probably something some people would view as something that should have been done by now, but we want to do it right," Bailey said. "There's no covering this up ... there's constant reminders of the tragedy everywhere, but we've chosen since day one to focus on the children and how great they are, and that we'll do things to shed a light on their memories and the friendships they had and connections they had with students and staff."

Tonight, the Platte-Geddes district will host the Light the Way 5K Glow Run in honor of the Westerhuis children, organized by Platte-Geddes fourth-grade teachers Kaci Gillen and Trisha Frandsen.

The event will run from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., with the glow run beginning at 9 p.m.

Gillen said the idea for a 5K was first discussed last spring, but work truly began in August.

More than 350 pre-registered for the run, many of whom are from the Platte area, but with several from Sioux Falls, Yankton and Wisconsin planning to join, Gillen said. Several members of the Westerhuis family are expected to attend.

"All four of the kids were big into athletics and being involved, so we wanted to do something that honored them by doing something they would have enjoyed," Gillen said. "It's a program built for girls to build self esteem to run a 5K, and we wanted to do something for the boys and the girls, so the 5K seemed like a great way to do that."

'Redemption' for the Westerhuis estate

The Westerhuis home was completely destroyed in the 2015 fire, but several additional structures on the property — an indoor gym, garage and football field — were unscathed. Those additions, along with the 40.4 acres they sit on, were put up for auction Friday.

Amid some controversy, the Platte Area Ministerial Association purchased the property for $370,000, with the intent of turning the property into a church retreat camp.

The ministerial association also purchased the gym's wood floor for $8,600 and the two basketball hoops inside of the gym for $500 each.

The ministerial association anticipates 8-10 weeks of summer youth ministry programs to be held each year, along with other retreats and camps throughout the year.

Activities could begin at the location as soon as this summer, but Daniel Daum, with the ministerial association, said there's no rush.

"Satan comes to steal, kill and destroy. That's what he does and he came and he tried to steal that vision. He tried, through killing a family, to destroy that dream of what it could be," Daum said. "When I think about (the project), and the healing potential it has for our community and more importantly the healing power it has for two families, I think, 'If not this, then what else? What's the better option?'

"The reality is, with most other options, it would continue to be a scab that'll be picked a little and reopened every single time we drive past that place."

The association was first approached with the idea for the property in January, but initially rejected it. Daum said there were too many questions: Is it right to use the property, much of which was acquired illegally? Would kids be willing to return to the property? Would the Westerhuis and Fish families support the idea?

But, in August, the idea was presented again, and this time it stuck.

After gathering preliminary information, the ministerial association held a public meeting Sunday to hear what locals think about the project, which approximately 150 people attended.

Many were vocal in their support of the ministerial, including George and Karen Fish, Nicole's parents, and Pat Westerhuis, Scott's mom.

But some were unsure.

Several adults spoke on behalf of their high school-aged children, saying many were not willing to go to the Westerhuis estate because the pain associated with the property is still "too great."

But the association believes the power of the projects that could be conducted at the property could lure some of those kids in.

"This camp can be something that can reach kids for generates to come. These kids have an opportunity to be a part of that," Daum said. "It will take a lot of prayer and a lot of teaching, but they can be leaders, and these kids know they're leaders in this community. If done right, if taught right, this could be very healing for them. The cool thing is, they'll have the greatest testimony."

Following the meeting, the ministerial association received "an overwhelming" amount of donations for the project, allowing the group to gather enough funds to purchase the property "well below" its cap price.

But, ultimately, Daum said the ministerial association hopes to bring laughter back to the Westerhuis property, and redeem what they believe its initial purpose was—to help kids.

"I believe the initial vision for what that property could be was good, and it was noble," Daum said. "It was for kids to go out and play and many children were a part of that. For us, the thought process has always been how we can redeem the property for God's glory."