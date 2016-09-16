50-foot-tall statue of Native woman goes up in Chamberlain

CHAMBERLAIN (AP) — South Dakota's newest landmark is being set up in Chamberlain, along the banks of the Missouri River.

The 50-foot-tall statue depicting a young Native American woman with a star quilt is made entirely of stainless steel and weighs about 50 tons. It was created by Black Hills artist Dale Lamphere, who has been working this week on its installation ahead of a formal unveiling Saturday.

Lamphere says the piece, titled Dignity, represents "the pride and strength and durability of the native cultures." He says he worked with three Lakota models in the process of creating the statue, which drivers on Interstate 90 will be able to see day and night from the road.

A Black Hills philanthropist commissioned and donated the piece. An installation reception is scheduled for Saturday.