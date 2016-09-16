U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., questioned Senate Democrats motives in declining to support legislation to avoid a government shutdown and provide additional funds to combat the Zika virus.

Needing 60 votes to advance, a plan to fund the government through Dec. 9 and provide $1.1 billion in Zika control funds failed to pass in a 52-48 vote. And Rounds, who isn't up for reelection until 2020, suggested Senate Democrats are using this as an opportunity to keep the 24 Republican Senators facing reelection in Washington, D.C. as much as possible.

"On the Democrat side, the urgency is not as great because they have a lot fewer members who need to get back, and that's not lost on their leadership group," Rounds said in a conference call with media on Thursday. "So I don't think the impetus to get things done is near as strong on the Democrat side, as evidenced by the fact that we're getting no place right now in negotiations, and I don't think that's by accident."

While Rounds speculated the vote against legislation to fund the government is a political ploy by Democrats to regain the Senate majority, Democrats have pointed to the inclusion of language withholding funds from Planned Parenthood clinics in Puerto Rico that do not screen for Zika as a key reason for the opposition to the proposed legislation.

With government funding running out on Sept. 30, Rounds said it's critical to pass a continuing resolution, but he wouldn't budge on Planned Parenthood.

"I've said the inclusion of provisions to combat Zika really are important, provided that it does not include specific money directed directly to Planned Parenthood, which I would not be able to support," Rounds said.

As 24 Republican-held seats are up for grabs this November, including the seat of fellow South Dakota Sen. John Thune, Rounds said Republicans need to get back to their home states to campaign.

"It's a presidential year, and that kind of changes the voting attitudes in a lot of states as well, and this year is no different than those," Rounds said. "So that's part of the discussion here, it's one of the reasons why Republicans would really like to get the work done in a timely fashion and get back home with 24 of those individuals — or with 24 Republican seats being defended out of the 34 that are up."

If the $1.1 billion rider for Zika funding is not passed as part of the resolution, it would likely have a minimal impact on South Dakotans.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health's website, there has been one travel-associated case of Zika in the state. Only Florida and three U.S. territories, American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have seen locally-acquired cases of Zika.

The virus is not carried by mosquito species living in South Dakota.

The more common mosquito-borne virus in South Dakota, West Nile, is seeing human cases slow down in recent weeks. According to the Department of Health, there have been six West Nile cases in the last two weeks. The South Dakota State University's weekly West Nile reports indicate the risk of West Nile is declining, and mosquito-killing frosts are expected to occur this week.