WINNER — Amid pushback from at least one resident, the Winner School Board is defending its compliance with a policy regarding the addition of agenda items from the public.

Chuck Noble, a Winner resident, on Aug. 22 sent a request to have two items added to the Winner School Board's Sept. 12 meeting: state aid formula calculations, including the effect of a sales tax increase for fiscal year 2017, and the review of all auxiliary gym project expenses in detail and summary to date.

Noble's request was denied, and Noble was informed by Winner School District Business Manager Laura Root he could address the board about the issues during the public input portion of the meeting.

Noble believes the denial "blatantly disregards" the school board's policy about having public items added to its agenda prior to meetings, according to section 2.18 of school board policy, available on the district's website.

"It's an issue in transparency, people don't know what's being talked about during public input sessions, which is why I wanted them to be on the agenda," Noble said. "If they're not on the agenda that's published before the meeting, nobody knows they're being discussed in the public input session, and a lot of people care about these issues."

The policy outlines the procedure for the addition of agenda items and states any person can make a specific request to the board, which would require board action, by presenting their request in writing to either the superintendent or business manager at least three business prior to the next board meeting.

The key in Noble's situation, Winner Superintendent Bruce Carrier said, is not the time frame in which Noble submitted his request—he did so 21 days prior to the meeting—but rather the content of his requests, as they were items he wanted discussed and didn't specify any board action he would have liked to see as a result of the conversations.

"He indicated two areas of discussion, and that's not in line with our policy," Carrier said. "He has every right to discuss—that's why we have public input at the beginning of every meeting. I'd hate to say how many hours over the last three years we've let him voice his opinion. The board has bent over backwards, honestly, to let him voice his opinions, but these are not action items."

Noble has always been allowed to speak during public input sessions of the district's board meetings, Carrier said, adding he can't make exceptions to the policy for one person, as it could cause a domino effect where every attendee ends up expecting and wanting the same leeway. Carrier said the district's policies are clear and "in place for a reason," and shouldn't be altered, even amid opposition or when a situation gets uncomfortable, as it has with Noble.

In fact, Carrier said Winner's policy regarding agenda items is fairly lenient compared to other area districts.

Carrier used Watertown as an example, saying the Watertown School Board doesn't have any information in their policy about adding public items on their agendas.

"Basically, they say a person wishing to be heard by the board shall be recognized by the president, and boards can do that as long as they allow public input somehow," Carrier said. "I told Noble, 'You've always got a place, it's called public input and it is part of the agenda.' I can't do something because one person wants it a specific way. If it follows the policy, we absolutely will, but (Noble's) items don't."