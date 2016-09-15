Woman charged with child abuse for driving intoxicated

BURKE — A Burke woman was charged with child abuse after allegedly driving while intoxicated with her 2-month-old child in the vehicle.

Brooke Hoffman, 35, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with child abuse and driving under the influence after law enforcement found her driving a silver Buick out of the Pump N Stuff parking lot in Burke while intoxicated, court documents state.

At about 10 p.m. on Aug. 25, law enforcement received a report that Hoffman was driving drunk with a child in the car. She was later located at the gas station with a baby in a car seat.

Hoffman failed multiple field-sobriety tests, court documents state, and a preliminary breath test gave a result of 0.107 percent. The legal limit to drive in South Dakota is 0.08 percent.

The Gregory County Sheriff's Office called the child's father to find sober relatives to pick up the child.

Hoffman was charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor less than 7 years old, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; and first-offense DUI, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.