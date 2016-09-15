Dakota Wesleyan University holds their ceremonial ground breaking ceremony for the new theater building naming it the Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Theater on Thursday morning inside the Sherman Center on Dakota Wesleyan University's campus. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Dakota Wesleyan University ceremonially broke ground on the $1.2 million theater and welcome center on Thursday after rain forced the event indoors.

The ceremony, which was held in the Sherman Center, followed opening convocation where Ron and Sheilah Gates were honored for their contributions to the theater department, which will be named The Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Theatre.

“We believe in the arts,” Ron Gates said at the event. “They do a great job with their students and we’re happy to touch just a few of the lives of students.”

Other major donors for the project include The Leland Case Trust, The Sam F. Weller Family Foundation, Mike and Lesta Turchen, the Mitchell Area Charitable Foundation and Mark Puetz and Katie Murphy.

The facility, which is expected to open by spring semester 2018, will be attached to the south side of the Dakota Discovery Museum. It includes a black-box theater, office space, dressing rooms, bathrooms, workshop and green room. The black-box theater will fit up to 150 audience members, depending on stage set up. A new welcome center for the university and museum will also be included in the project.

This is not the first time the Gates have made a donation to Dakota Wesleyan. In 2014, the Mitchell couple donated money to the music department, allowing for renovations, upgrades and the addition of a full-time instrumental faculty position. The couple also made a donation to the Corrigan Health Sciences Center, naming the Arlene Gates Department of Nursing after Ron’s late wife.