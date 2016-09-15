Six Mitchell residents were indicted by a grand jury and accused of charges involving cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday, stemming from two separate searches in August.

Jordan Muntefering, 27, Kaitlin Minder, 23, Jared Nespor, 27, Mellissa Schuppan, 27, Mark Leach, 34, and Skila Schuppan, 35, were indicted on charges related to cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, the Attorney General’s Office said. Each person was arrested last month after Mitchell police executed two probation searches on Muntefering and Nespor.

“Parole is a time and opportunity for individuals that have made mistakes to demonstrate that they want and can be productive and law-abiding citizens,” Attorney General Marty Jackley said. “It is not a get-out-of-jail-free card, and continued criminal violations and conduct while on parole will not be tolerated.”

The charges against Muntefering and Minder stem from a probation search on Aug. 10 at Muntefering’s home at 212 W. Elm St. in Mitchell, near both Dry Run Creek Park and the Abbott House, in which police seized $33,212 in cash, as well as cocaine and a substance believed to be methylenedioxymethamphetamine, also known as ecstasy, authorities said.

Mitchell police at the time of the incident said the confiscation was the largest cash seizure the department has seen in more than 20 years.

Muntefering and Minder were charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone and possession of between 1 ounce and one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone, all Class 4 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

They were also charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine and possession of 1 ounce to one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, Class 5 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; possession of between 2 ounces and one-half pound of marijuana, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Muntefering was placed on probation for 10 years in 2010 after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree arson and third-degree burglary. It is unknown what alleged violation led to the search.

Muntefering and Minder recently received approval to renovate the former Zesto building on Sanborn Boulevard with the intention of creating a new hot dog restaurant called Hungry Dog.

Nespor and Mellissa Schuppan were arrested after a separate probation search on Aug. 24 at 1109 S. Rowley St., in which officers allegedly found methamphetamine, marijuana wax, marijuana-infused gummy candy, a marijuana-infused drink and marijuana among other items.

Nespor and Schuppan were charged with possession of 1 pound or more of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; possession of 1 pound or more of marijuana in a drug-free zone and possession of 1 to 10 pounds of marijuana, Class 4 felonies; and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony.

Schuppan is also charged with ingestion of methamphetamine and cocaine, Class 5 felonies.

Nespor and Schuppan were charged with felony marijuana and drug charges in 2013, according to the Unified Judicial System, but it is unknown what alleged violation led to the search.

Leach and Skila Schuppan were arrested the same day in a separate search at 408 S. Duff St, in which police allegedly found methamphetamine and marijuana.

Leach and Schuppan were charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine, Class 5 felonies, possession of marijuana, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Leach was also charged with ingestion of cocaine and opiates, Class 5 felonies.