BURKE — In their opening remarks Wednesday, prosecutors suggested Russell Bertram killed his girlfriend to collect more than $900,000 in insurance money and was jealous over an unborn child that wasn’t his.

Russell Bertram, 64, of Sioux Falls, appeared at the Gregory County Courthouse for the first day of oral arguments for a case in which he is suspected of shooting and killing Leonila Stickney, 26, of Bridgewater, in 2009.

The state, represented by Assistant Attorneys General Paul Swedlund and Mikal Hanson and Gregory County State's Attorney Amy Bartling, spoke first and outlined its case, including potential motives. According to the prosecution, Bertram knew the child wasn't his as he previously underwent a vasectomy.

"After being shot, Leonila never regained consciousness, was never able to tell anyone what happened," Hanson said.

Hanson told the jury Bertram changed his story from interview to interview, including giving conflicting reports about whether the shotgun's safety was on, when he learned Stickney was pregnant and what Stickney's last words were.

The state also questioned why Bertram declined assistance from an ambulance, choosing instead to drive Stickney about six miles to a hospital in Gregory, as well as his "stoic" demeanor during the incident.

The defense, represented by Clint Sargent and Michael Butler, said taking out an insurance policy was Stickney's idea to provide for her family in the Philippines if anything happened to her, and Butler said Bertram had been sending money to Stickney's family periodically before his arrest.

Bertram later traveled to the Philippines and married Stickney's sister, Melissa del Valle, who has since filed for divorce. Butler said there is no evidence, despite scrutiny from the prosecutors, that he ever abused either woman, and while some of Bertram's actions, like texting the suspected father of Stickney's child from Stickney's phone after her death, may be questionable, the conduct has no bearing on the case.

"As for evidence of moral conduct, I suppose some would argue as inappropriate,” Butler said. “I'm not here defending a morals case. I'm defending a murder case."

According to Butler, Bertram cooperated every time someone asked to interview him, and the only reason authorities know Stickney told Bertram she was pregnant was because Bertram voluntarily provided the information.

"The question, of course, would obviously be, why would he reveal that if he was trying to hide something?" Butler said.

Butler said then-Gregory County Sheriff Charlie Wolf thoroughly investigated the incident and decided not to arrest Bertram, and it wasn't until Stickney's estranged husband, David Stickney, and his attorney caught wind of the insurance policy that investigators reopened the case, leading to Bertram's indictment almost six years after Leonila's death. David Stickney was ultimately awarded $600,000, Butler said.

Other subjects, like Bertram's 15-year career in law enforcement, which concluded more than 10 years ago when Bertram was chief of police in Harrisburg, were also addressed. But no comments made during an opening statement can be considered as evidence, and both parties will call witnesses though the course of the trial. The case is scheduled to last up to three weeks.