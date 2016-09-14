DWU kicks of theater season with 'Boeing, Boeing'

For the first performance by Dakota Wesleyan University's theater department, audiences can expect a "very physical play."

"Boeing, Boeing," will kick off this Friday at Dakota Wesleyan and according to Dan Miller, director of theater at DWU, this means a lot of running, screaming, jumping and much more.

"It is a farce," Miller said. "Very, very funny."

The play will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16-17 and Sept. 23-24, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays Sept. 18 and Sept. 25. Tickets are $7 at the door.

To be held in the Patten-Wing Theatre in Hughes Hall on campus, this comedy focuses on bachelor Bernard who becomes engaged to three female flight attendants at the same time. Each flight attendant has a different route, and Bernard believed this would mean they would never meet or be at home at the same time.

His plan unravels when a new Boeing jet, which is much faster than the conventional airplane, is introduced, Miller said. It allows the women to arrive in town at the same time. Bernard and his best friend work together to keep the three women apart from one another.

"(Audiences) can expect an evening of pure enjoyment, of pure fun and a lot of laugher," Miller said about the approximate two-hour play. "They are going to enjoy this show a great deal."

The cast includes Ian Hyde as Bernard, Conner Voeltz as Robert, Melissa Vatter-Miller as Berthe, Rowan Byrd as Gabriella, Marian Ragels as Gretchen and Madison Miller as Gloria.

Miller said the cast has been at work on this performance since two weeks before classes started at Dakota Wesleyan.

"Because we wanted to offer a show for homecoming weekend," Miller said. "We started a little earlier."

With the groundbreaking of the new $1 million theater this Thursday, Miller said he hopes by the end of the academic year, performances will no longer be held in Hughes Hall, but in this new space attached to the Dakota Discovery Museum.

The new theater, Miller said, will give the department many more opportunities, but also more convenience and comfort for audiences.

After closing "Boeing, Boeing," Miller said the next show will be in partnership with the Area Community Theater, titled "God of Carnage" from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9.