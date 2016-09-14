A conceptual design of Mitchell's planned aquatic center addition to the Mitchell Recreation Center building. (Photo courtesy the city of Mitchell)

Big changes are coming for Mitchell’s Recreation Center, and locals will soon have a chance to share their thoughts on the best uses for the facility.

The city of Mitchell has scheduled a public input session to discuss the Recreation Center management plan at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at Mitchell Technical Institute’s Nordby Trades Center.

Counsilman-Hunsaker, the project designers for the $8 million aquatic facility to be added onto the Rec Center, will be present at the two-hour forum. The designers will hear input from the public to be used in the development of a management plan for the building.

The $30,000 management plan, which was recently approved by the Mitchell City Council, would evaluate the existing services at the Rec Center, provide a cost analysis for operations and create conceptual designs for the facility.

At a July City Council meeting, MSH Architects’ Robin Miller said early plans for the Rec Center addition include a competition-sized pool, a leisure pool with zero-depth entry and play structures for younger swimmers.

Approximately 194 stadium seats have been planned, 128 new lockers could be included and infrastructure could be added to allow for the future addition of an outdoor water park.

According to the city of Mitchell website, the management plan “will be a valuable tool to guide future development of the Recreation Center as well as identify areas of consideration with the addition of a new indoor Aquatic Center.”

Miller also told the council in July he hoped to have the project out for bids in November with plans to organize construction in January. Once construction begins, Miller said the project will take approximately one year to complete.