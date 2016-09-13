A Carthage man was arrested north of Mitchell and charged with driving under the influence after allegedly driving at more than 100 mph.

William Boehm, 36, was driving northbound at about 12:15 a.m. Friday on Highway 37 in a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, traveling at about 111 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to Davison County Sheriff Steve Brink.

A Davison County deputy caught up to Boehm just north of the Mitchell Municipal Airport and performed a traffic stop, during which Boehm was arrested for DUI. Boehm’s blood-alcohol content was not immediately available.

According to Brink, Boehm was charged with eluding because he may not have immediately pulled over, but Brink expects the charge to be dropped.

Boehm was charged with first-offense DUI and eluding, Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. He was also charged with speeding and having an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle, Class 2 misdemeanors, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.