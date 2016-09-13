Truthfulness of sex abuse claims to be left to jury

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — It is up to a jury to determine if sexual abuse occurred, a Jerauld County judge ruled Tuesday.

Mitch Caffee, 33, of Wessington Springs, who is charged with seven counts of first-degree rape and four counts of sexual contact with a minor, appeared for a motions hearing Tuesday morning at the Jerauld County Courthouse in Wessington Springs.

Caffee was indicted in March after the victim, who was between the ages of 8 and 10 when the alleged incidents occurred from July 2012 to January 2016, reported multiple incidents to her school.

Caffee is scheduled to appear in court again for a jury trial from Oct. 12 to 14, court documents state.

Judge Jon Erickson heard motions in the case Tuesday, including one from the state to limit comments that could be made by a psychologist, who may serve as an expert witness for the defense.

According to court documents, the state, represented by Jerauld County State's Attorney Dedrich Koch, asked the court to prohibit the defense from giving any argument that "goes to the ultimate issue of whether or not sexual abuse occurred or the truthfulness of any witness."

However, the state noted that a qualified expert may "summarize the medical evidence and express an opinion that the evidence is consistent or inconsistent with the victim's allegations of sexual abuse."

Defense attorney Steven Smith, representing Caffee, did not object to the limit.

"The child does not have injuries consistent with her claim, and that's ultimately what my expert will be testifying to," Smith said in court.

A psychologist, who is the subject of the state's primary concern, may not testify at all, Smith said.

Erickson also approved a motion for reciprocal discovery, in which the defense must disclose all evidence to the state.

First-degree rape of a child under 13 is a Class C felony, punishable by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine. Sexual contact with a child under 16 is a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

The state has previously filed a notice of intent to offer hearsay evidence, in which Koch outlined statements allegedly made by the victim to four individuals, including another minor child, a school counselor, a Jerauld County deputy and an interviewer at Child's Voice in Sioux Falls.

As of the time the statements were filed in May, Koch intended to have the girl testify during the trial. Koch did not return requests for comment.