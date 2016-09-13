Herrick man pleads not guilty to vehicle assault

BURKE — A man charged with driving over someone pleaded not guilty to all charges last week in Gregory County.

Dwight Young, 44, of Herrick, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 6 to aggravated assault, hit and run and reckless driving, court documents state.

The charges stem from a June 21 incident in which Young allegedly used a pickup to drive over a man outside an Eighth Street residence in Herrick following a verbal altercation.

The man was transported to a hospital in Burke, where he received treatment for a broken ankle and road rash, court documents state.

Young is charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a dangerous weapon, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; hit and run causing death or injury, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; and reckless driving, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

A habitual offender charge has also been filed against Young, as he has previously been convicted of four felonies.

In 1994, Young was convicted of receiving stolen property. In 2005, he was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and in 2013, he was convicted for drug possession and fleeing from an officer. All four offenses occurred in Minnesota.

The habitual offender charge increases the maximum penalty of the other charges if Young is convicted. He is scheduled to appear in court again in October.