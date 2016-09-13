Woman charged with taking $33K from Lake Andes gas station

LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes woman was arrested and charged last month for embezzling more than $30,000 from a local convenience store.

Julie Stirling, 64, was charged with embezzlement after using the video lottery system at Pumpr Nik’s in Lake Andes to take $33,446 from the gas station, court documents state.

On Oct. 16, the store owner reported a possible forgery after noticing many of the checks in the video lottery bank statements from September 2015 were written in Stirling’s handwriting, who allegedly admitted to the owner to writing the checks, signing them and making up false numbers for payout.

After an investigation, law enforcement found 80 different fraudulent checks, written between August 2014 and October 2015, court documents state. On Aug. 5, Stirling was charged with embezzlement of property received in trust, a Class 4 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Stirling was arrested on Aug. 8 and was released on bond the next day. She is scheduled to appear in court next month.