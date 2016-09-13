Opening statements to be heard Wednesday in murder trial

Russell Bertram, 64, of Sioux Falls, right, is escorted in January from the Tripp County Courthouse by Gregory County Deputy Chelsea Biehl following an evidentiary hearing. (Republic file photo)

Russell Bertram, 64, of Sioux Falls, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Leonila Stickney, 26, of Bridgewater, in 2009.

His trial began at 9 a.m. Monday with the selection of jurors, a process that took about 12 hours and ended at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Gregory County Clerk of Court Sandy Teigen.

Teigen said attorneys selected jurors from a pool of 200 individuals, 150 of whom were asked to appear in court. Fourteen were ultimately selected to be on the panel.

“There are 12 (jurors) and two alternatives, but really, they’re all in the same pool,” Teigen said. “They all sit for the case.”

If any juror must be excused from the case, one of the alternates will remain and take his or her place when the jury enters deliberation. Only 12 jurors decide the case at the end of the trial, however, so if no jurors are excused during the trial, two will be asked to leave after hearing the state and defense make their cases, which is scheduled to last as long as three weeks.

Opening statements will be heard at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The trial is scheduled to end on Sept. 30, but attorneys have said they expect to conclude before then.

Bertram served as chief of police in Harrisburg from 1996 to 2004. Before that, he was an officer in Parker from 1991 to 1996, and he began his career in law enforcement in Colome in 1988.

In 2009, Bertram and Stickney were hunting in Gregory County when Stickney was killed with a shotgun. Authorities initially deemed the incident an accident but continued investigating and ultimately charged Bertram with first-degree murder.

If convicted, Bertram faces a minimum penalty of life in prison. He may also be given the death penalty and up to a $50,000 fine.