Davison County Magistrate Court from June 6 through June 20

• Shane Wesley Spindel, 18, Mitchell; careless driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Randy Scott Tyndall, 49, Sioux City, Iowa, domestic abuse, simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury, $100 fine; $109 costs; conditions: defendant authorized release of bond to pay fines, costs and fees.

• Eric Marat Reimnitz, 20, Mitchell; simple assault against law enforcement officer; suspended imposition of sentence; $104 costs; two years in penitentiary, two years suspended; must serve 90 days in jail; conditions: pay fines and costs; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for four years; shall be on probation under supervision of this circuit's chief court services officer; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervision authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of the sentence; shall neither consume or possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall submit to testing of blood breath or urine upon request of any supervision authority or law enforcement officer and pay the costs of such testing; enrp;l in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; shall immediately enroll in the 24/y7 sobriety program as set up through the county sheriff's office and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; shall use best efforts to detain and/ or maintain gainful employment; write an apology letter to officer R. J. Williams due to CSO by Aug. 28; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; shall enroll in and complete the Teen Challenge, the bed will be available in one week and until that time defendant shall be on house arrest at his parent's home.

• Christina Jo Bruguier, 47, Mitchell; domestic abuse, violation of conditional bond; $25 costs; 90 days in jail; 43 days suspended; credit for 47 days; conditions: have no contact with victims in this case; repay court appointed attorney fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay domestic violence surcharge and the cost of prosecution to be filed by AGs office to be paid within 60 days; fines and court costs are waived due to hardship.

• Dustin Todd Schroeder, 36, Bridgewater; driving under influence, third offense; suspended execution of sentence; $350 fine; $289 costs; two years in penitentiary; two years suspended; 1120 days of jail time to be held in abeyance subject to James alley Drug and DUI court; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; repay court appointed attorney fees; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for four years; be on probation under supervision of circuit's chief court services officer; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervision authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of this sentence; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages, nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; submit testing of blood, breath or urine, upon request of any supervision authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; promptly enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendants court services officer, specifically the James Valley Drug and DUI court; enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of time the defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program, or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision.

• Kristian William Slaybaugh, 42, Mitchell; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $104 costs; two years in penitentiary; conditions: pay fines and costs; pay for costs of prosecution; be imprisoned in state penitentiary for the terms ordered by court; remanded to immediate custody of sheriff; repay court appointed attorney's fees; abey rules and regulations of the board of pardons and paroles shall sign the required parole agreements and shall obey all conditions imposed by them even though the conditions may not have been specifically set by court.

• Alyssah Lynn Dirkes, 21, Dolton; distribute/possess with intent to distribute marijuana; one ounce or less; suspended execution of sentence; $104 costs; penitentiary two years; two years suspended; defendant shall serve 90 days in county jail; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction; for three years; be on probation under supervision of circuit's chief court services officer; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervision authority or law enforcement officer, upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of this sentence; be entitled to work release subject to rules of the jail; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay the costs of such testing; promptly enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; shall immediately enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing and pay all costs; use her best efforts to obtain and maintain gainful employment; use best effort to obtain high school diploma or general equivalency diploma; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling in present; must take MRT and CIBSA unless court services decides she doesn't need to take them; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; it is further ordered that this court for cause shown, may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time defendant is on probation.

• Joshua Lee Weissman, 29, Mitchell; possession of controlled substance in schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence: $104 costs; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; 100 days of jail time in lieu of pen time; conditions: pay fines and costs as ordered by court; repay county for costs of prosecution; shall obey all federal, state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction over matter for four years; be on probation under the supervision of circuit's chief court services officer; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervision authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of the sentence; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; promptly enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer, specifically the CBISA program and the MRT program; enroll in the 24/7 program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; use best efforts to obtain and/or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor or chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; it is further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time that defendant is on probation.

• Linda Marilyn Frie, 34, Sioux Falls; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $104 costs; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; must serve 90 days in jail; with 16 days credit in lieu of pen time; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; repay court appointed attorney's fees; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for four years; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of this sentence; be on probation under supervision of this circuit's chief court services officer; neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances or be present where such substances are being used; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling, treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; shall use best efforts to obtain and or maintain gainful employment; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; further ordered that court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time that defendant is on probation.

• Rodolfo Lopez, 49, Pukwana; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Gordon Gault, 71, Palatine, Ill., violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Anil Kumar Bammidi, 27, Des Plaines, Ill.; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Soumendu Das, 30, Eden Prairie, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $99 fine; $66 costs.

• Patrick Duane Tischler, 62, Mitchell; renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Sarah Louise Constable, 26, Seattle, Wash.; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Jana L. Brouse, 34, Lower Brule, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine; $66 costs.

• Reva Dawn Bauer, 42, Sioux Falls; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Tyler James Decker, 20, Mitchell; possession of alcohol by minor; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Cory Joe Lowrie, 19, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Joshua Lee Weissman, 29, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; $104 fine; five years in the penitentiary; five years suspended; 100 days in jail in lieu of pen time; pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all federal state and local laws; be on probation under supervision of the circuit's chief court services officer; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of sentence; neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay costs of such testing; promptly enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by court services officer specifically the CISA program and the MRT program; enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; use best efforts to obtain and or maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; further ordered that court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time that defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with sentence and court supervision.

• Amy Renae Odland, 30, Pierre; possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $300 fine; $84 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial independence and employment and turning in a valid driver's license;

• Michael Alan Wilson, 30, Mitchell, simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury; 60 days in jail; 60 days suspended; enter or surreptitiously remain in building; 60 days in jail; 60 days suspended; conditions: costs are waived due to hardship; have no like offenses; obey all laws; for a period of one year; court appointed attorney fees reduced to civil lien for both counts.

• Cole Alec Buseman, 20, Mitchell; eluding; $200 fine; $84 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Adam Andrew DeVries, 27, Chester; driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; obtain alcohol/drug evaluation by certified counselor at own expense; provide that evaluation to the court and state's attorney and follow evaluator's recommendations and send a written verification of compliance to state's attorney.

• Samantha Joan Gaulke, 23, Mitchell; ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $300 fine $84 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Jarod Thomas Greenwood, 36, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $500 fine; $269 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; enroll in, attend and complete at your own expense, a DUI class and send written verification of successful completion to court and state's attorney;' have no like offenses; obey all laws; consume no alcoholic beverages for a period of one year; enroll and participate at own expense, the 24/7 program for duration of any permit.

• James Wesley Taylor, 21, Logan, Utah; speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Glenda Jean Huggins, 53, Platte: speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Andrew Tess, 30, Eden Prairie, Minn.; speeding on a state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Lukas Andrew Treftz, 22, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Nancy Darlene Sullivan, 64, Artesian; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Guy Parkhurst, 45, Janeville, Wis.; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Tara L. Obner, 48, Omaha, Neb.; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Cheryl Renee Roach, 48, Mitchell; driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $134 fine; $66 costs.

• Juan Aguilar, 46, Black River Falls, Wis.; fail to stop at weigh station, $104 fine; $66 costs.

• Neil Witzig, 25, Roseville, Minn.; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.

• George Laughman Jr., 82, Plainfield, Ind., careless driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Samuel Thomas Millar, 24, Sioux Falls; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Shawn Michael Smith, 49, Mitchell; possession two ounces of marijuana or else; $200 fine; $84 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days in jail; pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; and obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; waive fourth amendment right against warrantless random search and seizure by any law enforcement officer upon request.

• Wallace Victor Antoine, 39, Mitchell, false report to authorities; $200 fine; $84 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended on these conditions: have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay fines, costs and fees.

• Brent Allen Silk Jr., 25, Mitchell; obstruct police jailer or firefighter; $116 fine; $84 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended: conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; consume no alcoholic beverages for a period of 360 days.

• Cristian Blair Fedash-Klieber, 37, Mitchell; possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $300 fine; $84 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in a valid driver's license;

• Nikkole June Stewart, 38, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $500 fine; $269 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees'; have no like offenses; obey all laws; enroll in attend and complete at own expense a DUI class and send written verification of successful completion to court; work/school treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in a valid driver's license.

• Ellie Grace Hunken, 25, Minneapolis, Minn.; speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Vasundhara Subramanyan Iyer, 45, Madison, Wis.; speeding on other roadways, $154 fine; $66 costs.

• Catherene Vellek, 61, Huron, speed on four lane in rural areas, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• James A. Marzelli, 20, Marshfield, Mass.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 nfie; $66 costs.

• Kaer Eugenia Kelsey Annette Petersen, 19, Mitchell; unsafe/illegal backing; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Jesse Edward Knappen, 22, Box Elder; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Mary Louise Wilson, 65, Gilbert, Ariz.; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Mariah Elizabeth Bryan, 23, Texas; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Steven Deonauth Langley, 21, Lemmon, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Brandon Marshall Tormanen, 29, Littleton, Colo.; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Brian Keith Wadleigh, 47, Mount Vernon; speeding on other roadways, 439 fine; $66 costs.

• Jeremy Lyn Jones, 37, Mitchell, fail to maintain financial responsibility; $134 fine; $66 costs; five days in jail; five days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees.

• Cory Alan Linderman, 34, Mitchell; possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence: $104 costs; four years in penitentiary; manufacture/ distribute/possess drugs on Schedule I or II; suspended execution of sentence: $500 fine; $104 costs; 10 years in penitentiary; five years suspended; credit for 110 days; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all federal state and local laws; court retains jurisdiction for 10 years; be on probation under supervision of circuit's chief court services officer; be imprisoned in state penitentiary for terms ordered by court; on both counts.

• Courtney Jasmine Crow, 26, Mitchell; impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $116 cinr; $84 costs; 20 days in jail; 12 days suspended; credit for 14 days; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees; remanded to custody of county sheriff to serve sentence; be imprisoned in the county jail or such other jail as may be designated by the sheriff of county and pay all jail and medical expenses incurred during said sentence.

• Crystal Ann Larson; 37, Mitchell careless driving, $204 fine; $201 costs.

• Christopher John Gomez, 51, Mitchell, driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no life offenses; obey all laws; court acknowledges that alcohol/drug evaluation has been obtained and orders that the defendant shall follow the evaluator's recommendations and sent a written verification of compliance to state's attorney office; enroll in and participate in at own expense the 24/7 program for duration of any permit.

• Jaide Bonilla, 21, Huron; having an altered or invalid license in possession;, $84 costs.

• Cole McCall Whitledge, 19, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Joshua Aron Nix, 39, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Terra Jean Edelman, 36, Huron; violation stopped vehicle with red, amber or yellow signal lights; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Ross David Huston, 23, Fort Wayne, Ind.; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Ashley Marie Davidson, 23, Ethan; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Sarah Louise Constable, 26, Seattle, Wash.; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Elizabeth Marie Lawrence, 69, Concord, Calif.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Clyde August Ziegler, 56, Tripp; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Jose Ricardo Lemus-Aparicio, 33, Mitchell; fishing without license, resident; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Jesse Marlin Johnson, 27, Mitchell; insufficient number personal flotation devices; $50 fine; $60 costs.

• Christeen Scheurenbrand, 44, Mitchell; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Brian Keith Thundershield, 47, Rapid City; petty theft, second degree, $400 or less, $66 costs; 10 days in jail; five days suspended; credit for five days; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; pay restitution through the clerk of courts;

• David Joseph Hatwan, 33, Mitchell; petty theft second degree $400 or less; $134 fine; $66 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended; pay fines, costs and fees; have no offenses and obey all laws; pay restitution through clerk of courts.

• Alyssah Lynn Dirkes, 21, Dolton, unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence; $105 fine; five years in penitentiary; five years suspended; must serve 90 days in county jail; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for three years; shall be on probation for three years under supervision of court services officer; submit to warrantless search and seizure of her person, residence and property by any s supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant violating any provision of this sentence; shall be entitled to work release subject to the rules of the jail; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where sub substances are being used; submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay the costs of such testing; enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; shall immediately enroll in the 24.y7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; shall use best effort to obtain a high school diploma or general equivalency diploma; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; have no contact with victim; it is further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; must take MRT and CBISA unless court services decides she did not need to take.

• Jesse Everett Felix Jr., 22, Mitchell, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less; $300 fine; $84 costs; 20 days in jail; 20 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Logan Charles Christensen, 20, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Kim Ree Taik, 73, Laguna Woods, Calif.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Gerardo Tzi Choc, 43, Plankinton; open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $64 fine; $66 costs.

• Patricia Ann Wright, 51, Sioux City, Iowa; speeding on other roadways, $59, fine; $66 costs.

• Jesse Michael Poncelet, 17, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $99 fine; $66 costs; fail to use child restraint system, $25 fine; $66 costs.

• Goutham Ramaraj, 24, Ames, Iowa; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Dustin Levi Emmett, 21, Parkston; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.

• Todd Louis Thompson, 50, Ethan; speeding on other roadways $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Shane Douglas Arne Antonson, 37, River Falls, Wis.; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Michael Wayne Davis, 38, Tripp; fail to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $66 costs; speeding on a state highway; $38 fine; $66 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; work/school treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and proof of employment and turning in a valid driver's licence.

• Joshua Ray Hoff, 24, Mitchell; fail to maintain financial responsibility; $66 costs; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs; conditions: work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in a valid driver's license; pay fines, costs and fees.

• Tyson Davis Allen, 21, Mitchell; obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $200 fine; $84 costs.

• Kayla Arlene Prickett, 22, Mitchell; impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $116 fine; $84 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws.

• Brittany Bruening, 28, Stillwater, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Emily Mae Storm, 18, Lemmon, certain operators required wear seat belts; $25 fine.

• Nathan Allen Puepke, 27, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Anna Louise Hemenway, 20, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Joann A. Schulz, 86, Brandon; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine $66 costs.

• Steven E. Heller, 37, Papillion, Neb.; speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.

• Wayne Allen Hengelfelt, 51, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $18 fine; $66 costs.

• Robert Michael Phillips, 29, Sioux Falls; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Ankur Agrawal, 36, Omaha, Neb.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Ricky Duane Winters, 58, Sioux Falls: unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; suspended execution of sentence: $104 costs; four years in penitentiary; four years suspended; must served 90 days in county jail; conditions: conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for two years; shall be on probation under supervision of circuit's chief court services officer; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of this sentence; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; shall neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs for substances nor be present where such substances are being used; shall submit to testing of blood, breath or urine upon request of any supervising authority or law enforce officer and pay the costs of such testing; shall promptly enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; shall immediately enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; shall use best efforts to obtain and maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time that defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; defendant needs to complete and follow all recommendations in a chemical dependency program and complete the MRT course.

• Jennifer Dawn Fischer, 40, Mitchell; careless driving, $204 fine; $201 costs; 10 days in jail; 10 days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; repay court appointed attorney fees to county.

• Donald Dietrich Heinbokel, 56, Atlanta, Mich., entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $84 costs; $9.71 restitution; 10 days in jail; two days suspended; eight days credit; pay fines, costs and fees; pay restitution through Clerk of Courts.

• Millie Miranda Miller, 39, Mitchell, driving under influence, first offense; $400 fine; $269 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; obtain an alcohol/drug evaluation by a certified counselor at own expense; provide that evaluation to court and state's attorney, follow the evaluators recommendations and send written verification of compliance to state's attorney; shall enroll in and participate in at own expense the 24/7 program for the duration of any permit.

• Jacqueline Rose Chief Eagle, 53, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $300 fine; $269 costs; 30 days in jail; 30 days suspended on these conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in valid driver's license; court acknowledges that an alcohol/drug evaluation has been obtained and orders that the defendant shall follow the evaluators recommendations and send a written verification of compliance to the state's attorney office; repay court appointed attorney fees to county; enroll in, attend and complete at your own expense, a DUI class and send written verification of successful completion to the court and state's attorney within 60 days; have no like offenses and obey all laws for one year.

• Marvin Francis Blaine, Jr., 30, Mitchell; driving under influence, first offense; $500 fine; $259 costs; 60 days in jail; 60 days suspended; pay fines, costs and fees; enroll in attend and complete at your own expense; a DUI class and send written verification of successful completion to the court and state's attorney.shall participate in at own expense the 24/7 program; violation of any condition of program will result in immediately be taken into custody and held until brought before this court; enroll and participate in at own expense; the 24/7 program for the duration of any permit; repay court appointed attorney fees to county.

• Christina Jo Bruguier, 47, Mitchell, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, restitution, $83.58; 90 days in jail; 43 days suspended; credit for 47 days; conditions: obtain alcohol/drug evaluation by certified counselor at own expense; provide evaluation to court and state's attorney; follow the evaluator's recommendations and sent written verification of compliance to state's attorney; have no like offenses; obey all laws; shall attend AA, NA or a similar program at least twice per week for one year; stay on medication; repay court appointed attorney fees; fines, costs and fees are waived due to hardship; shall pay restitution as ordered through the Clerk of Courts pursuant to plan worked out with state and if no agreement is reached, such amount as shall be established by court services.

• Daniel Lee Scott, 67, Fedora; seat belt violation; $25 fine.

• Joseph Allen Reed, 75, Spearfish; violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal lights; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Braeden Lee Kirkpatrick, 18, Fulton, insufficient number personal flotation devices, $50 fine; $60 costs;

• Maci Danielle Bradley, 16, Mitchell; careless driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Joe Lee Butterfield, 54, Huron; speeding on other highways; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Rex Ramon Shultz, 65, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Mustafa Radhi Alsowu, 27, Brookings; speeding on other highways; $39 fine; $66 coss;

• Jesse Michael Poncelet, 17, Mitchell; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs; seat belt violation, $24 fine.

• Matthew Donald Thibodeau, 17, Ethan; speeding on other roadways, $19 fine; $66 costs.

• Matthew G. Decker, 34, Alcester; boat in zoned swim area, $50 fine; $66 costs.

• Courtney Jasmine Crow, 26, Mitchell; disorderly conduct, $66 costs; five days in jail; five days suspended; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; repay court appointed attorney fees.

• Daniel Lee Nguyen, 28, Chamberlain; grandtheft, more than #1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $104 costs; two years in penitentiary, one years suspended; credit for 29 days; conditions: remanded to immediate custody of sheriff; be imprisoned in state penitentiary for terms ordered by court; pay fines and costs as ordered; obey the rules and regulations of the board of pardons and paroles; shall sign the required parole agreements and obey all conditions imposed by them even though the conditions may not have been specifically set out by the court.

• Kaleb Ray Haas, 18, Canova, obstruct police, jailer or firefighter, $200 fine; $84 costs.

• Levi Joseph Sapp, 24, Alexandria; unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules II or IV; suspended execution of sentence; $250 fine; $104 costs; two years in penitentiary; two years suspended; must serve 60 days; granting furlough for aftercare; conditions: pay fines and costs as ordered by court; repay county for costs of prosecution; abide by all laws; court retains jurisdiction for two years; be on probation under supervision of circuit's chief court services officer; submit to warrantless search and seizure of person, residence and property by any supervising authority or law enforcement officer upon reasonable suspicion that defendant is violating any provision of this sentence; entitled to work release subject to rules of jail; shall neither consume nor possess alcoholic beverages nor enter establishments where alcohol is the primary item for sale; neither consume nor possess marijuana nor controlled drugs or substances nor be present where such substances are being used;' submit to testing of blood, breath, or urine, upon request of any supervising authority or law enforcement officer and pay the costs of such testing; promptly enroll in and successfully complete any evaluation, counseling treatment or aftercare directed by defendant's court services officer; immediately enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and submit to twice daily testing at own expense; use best efforts to obtain and maintain gainful employment; shall not participate in games of chance or enter establishments where gambling is present; further ordered that this court for cause shown may revoke the suspended execution of sentence at any time and reinstate the sentence without diminishment or credit for any of the time that defendant is on probation; court services is authorized to release information to any mental health program or counselor, chemical dependency program or counselor or to any agency to whom defendant is referred for compliance with this sentence and court supervision; sign waiver to release any medical to pharmacy or doctors.

• Jareth Timothy Nelson, 17, Mitchell; no proper license plates on vehicle; $54 fine; $66 costs.

• Henry John Dickman, 21, Richmond, Ind.; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Jesse J. Thuringer, 37, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.

• Balford Roderick Brown, 34, Rapid City; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Josue Samuel Arias Velasquez, 30, Columbus, Neb.; speeding on state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Matthew Trevor Raschke, 28, Mitchell; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• John William Cudney, 72, Sheridan, Wyo.; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.

• Brandon E. Cole, 33, Lincoln, Neb., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Zengmeng Zhang, 37, St. Paul, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.

• Brian Dale McDaniel, 55, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.