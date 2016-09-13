Davison County Magistrate Court June 20 through July 4
The following cases were disposed in Davison County Magistrate Court.
• Raquel Lynn Decker, 29, Mitchell, giver person alcohol ages 18-21 or without parent; $54 fine; $66 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees.
• Damian Ullman, 31, Papillion, Neb., speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Charles Michael Carlson, 36, West Fargo, N.D.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Dana Robert Christensen, 39, Alexandria; speeding on a state highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Anthony Bee Thor, 48, Maplewood, Minn.; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Andrew Robert Furth, 27, Encinitas, Calif.; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.
• Angela Steffensen, 41, De Smet, speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Kyle Wayne Quiram, 35, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Adam Nathaniel Feldman, 42, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $19 fine; $66 costs;
• Emery Gilbert Little Thunder, 20, Wanblee; speeding on other roadways,. $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Paula Ann Tolsma, 39, Stickney; speeding on other roadways, $79 fine; $66 costs.
• Antwan Lamar Brown Baldwin, 27, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Brennan Craig Helmers, 27, Puyallup, Wash., speed on four-lane in rural areas; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Arun Christopher Manoharan 29, Mount Pleasant, Wis.; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.
• Jarad Wade McGhee, 16, Mitchell, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
• Alan Richard Schroeder, 60, Mount Vernon; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Mikayla Nicole Haag, 19, Mitchell; distracted driving, $100 fine; seat belt violation, $25 fine.
• Douglas Ray Gorter, 50, Pipestone, Minn., failure to possess CDL/ permit or drive a CMV without proper endorsement; $104 fine; $66 costs.
• Steven R. Grimme, 50, Yankton, driving to left on approach to intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Cassidy Belle Pohlen, 19, Mount Vernon; speeding on other roadways, $154 fine; $66 costs.
• Brett Ronald Blume, 21, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.
• Kayla Lynn Kluth, 16, MItchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Jodi Lynn Leonardi, 37, Webster, speeding on a state highway; $79 fine; $66 costs.
• Skyler Joseph Marquis, 22, St. Paul, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Gladys Viola Reinesch, 82, Mitchell, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Alan Stacey Kutil, 55, Hartford; speeding on interstate highway, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Paul Jacob Hofer, 20, Tea; possession of alcohol by minor; $100 fine; $66 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; have no like offenses; obey all laws; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in valid driver's license.
• Jay L. Trammel, 50, Parkston; fail to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $66 costs; conditions: pay fines, costs and fees; work/school/treatment permit authorized upon proof of financial responsibility and employment and turning in valid driver's license.
• Leroy Theodore Steiger, 76, Kimball, illegal turning, $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Barry D. VanZee, 47, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Michael Korbe, 23, Dimock, left facing vehicle failing to yield right of way; $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Panageas Stavros, 39, Chicago, Ill., speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Rodney Frances Vermeulen, 59, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.
• Joshua Darrell Lemmons, 24, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.
• Trevor John Reinesh, 22, Brookings, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Haleigh Kay Riggs, 19, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Shane Alan Michelson, 27, Mitchell; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Emily Rose Russell, 22, Seattle, Wash., use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.
• Trevaughn Layne Harrison, 18, Sioux Falls; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Kelsey Jo Fuehrer, 21, Huron; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $66 costs.
• Tanner Ray Davids, 19, Mitchell; overweight on axle, $104 fine; $66 costs.
• John Christopher Thelen, 20, Sioux Falls; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Charles Walter Stahnke, 71, Platte, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Jessica Kay Hansen, 26, Spokane, Wash., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Derick Joe Schleuning, 34, Mitchell, sexual contact child under 16, $104 costs; $2,000 restitution; 10 years in penitentiary, four years suspended; credit for 181 days; conditions: pay fines and costs; repay county for costs of prosecution; obey all laws; court retains jurisdiction for 10 years; be imprisoned in state penitentiary for terms ordered by court; remanded to immediate custody of sheriff; shall comply with provisions of psychosexual evaluation as follows in the judgement of conviction.
• Brandon Joseph Dooley, 36, Clark, permit threatening or harassing telephone calls, $84 costs; conditions; pay fines, cost and fees.
• Jason Anthony Aalbers, 21, Mitchell; domestic abuse, stalking; $300 fine; $109 costs; 20 days in jail; 15 days suspended; credit for five days; conditions: have no like offenses; obey all laws; pay fines, costs and fees.
• Kathryn Ann Loveday, 20, Great Falls, Mont., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Gregory P. Steele, 48, Plankinton; speeding on other roadways $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Vincent Muraski Petit, 19, Appleton, Wis., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Cas Cousins, 22, El Segundo, Calif, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.
• Paige Wetterstrom, 25, Minneapolis, Minn.; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Joshua Darrell Lemmons, 24, Mitchell; all terrain vehicle licensed; $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Diana Way, 52, Mitchell, speeding other roadways; $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Lisa Marie Lindeman, 39, Parkston; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Nathan Lee Kroon, 31, Sioux Falls; speeding on interstate highway, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Randy Hayes, 52, Mitchell; expired annual inspection, $104 fine; $66 costs.
• Dillen James Snyder, 19, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $79 fine; $66 costs.
• Dasia Rae Tolsma, 20, MItchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Alexander Stanley Webster, 54, Mitchell; seat belt violation, $25 fine.
• Jason Anthony Aalbers, 21, Mitchell; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $55 costs.
• Katie E. Bloomfield, 28, Norfolk, Neb., driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $204 fine; $66 costs.
• Richard Frank Kieffer, 67, Rapid City; violation stopped vehicle with red, amber, yellow signals/lights; $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Cody W. Styles, 33, Mitchell; fishing without license, resident; $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Cole John Christopherson, 17, Mitchell, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine; $66 costs.
• Taylor Kay Bauder, 16, Scotland; speeding on other roadways, $19 fine; $66 costs.
• Michael Dennis Holan, 39, Kimball, overweight on axle; $364 fine; $66 costs.; logbook, other violations.
• David Eldon Engel, 60, Rapid City; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Jareth Timothy Nelson, 17, Mitchell, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Paul Jacob Hofer, 20, Tea, boat in zoned swim area; $50 fine; $60 costs.
• Wayne Robert Klein, 64, Sioux Falls; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Nydia Ivette Escalera-Calderon, 45, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Shane William Fahey, 17, MItchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Nathan Satrang, 28, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• James David Castonguay, 47, Miller, illegal lane change, $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Patrick Fantetti, 54, Eagan, Minn., speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.
• April Htoo, 18 Lincoln, Neb., speeding on a state highway, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Alex Lawrence Miller, 23, Ionia, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Max Martin Moore, 18, Plankinton, speeding on other highways; $79 fine; $66 costs.
• Austin Christopher Resick, 19, Kimball, speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.
• Jordan Riley Patin, 21, Eagle River, Ark., speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.
• James Edward Kressman, 62, Emery; fail to stop at weigh station; $104 fine; $66 costs.
• Yujiang Ma, 51, Minneapolis,, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine: $66 costs.
• Zachry Arkills, 30, Mitchell; petty theft, second degree, $400 fines; $66 costs.
• Florian Manuel Eizaguirre, 26, Chicago, Ill., speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Marty Gaulke, 19, Mitchell, speed on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine; $66 costs; seat belt violation, $25 fine.
• Angela Elaine Mogck, 25, Sioux Falls; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.
• Ana Saavedra, 25, Mitchell; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Norman Orville Arnold, 68, Neenah, Wis.; speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Devyn Kay Kayser, 16, Mitchell; careless driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Bruce Allen Martin, 60,, Mount Vernon; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs;
• Steven William Laufman, 48, MItchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Keri L. Brinkman, 41, Mitchell; careless driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Eric Jon Denning, 44, Mount Vernon; speeding on state highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.
• Jerome Douglas Hageman, 49, Highmore; overweight on axle, $230 fine.
• Miguel Angel Tovar, 24, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs;
• Patricia Ann Watkins, 48, Memphis, Tenn.; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine; $66 costs.
• Berkleigh Jade Eldeen, 15, Mitchell; careless driving, $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Danielle Marie Abbott, 32, Indianola, Iowa, speeding on interstate highway; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Sarah Michelle Weins, 40, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Jensen Dean Maeschen, 17, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways; $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Vitalii Pugovkin, 28, Mitchell; speeding on state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs; no driver's license; $54 fine; $66 costs.
• Jeremy Joseph Andersen, 38, Mitchell; speeding on other roadways, $39 fine; $66 costs.
• Rajendra Prasad Losetty, 45, Lakeville, Minn.; speeding on interstate highway; $59 fine; $66 costs.
• Nicole Michele Millard, 41, Prairie du Sac, Wis.; speeding on interstate highway; $19 fine; $66 costs.
• Haley Shea Kieser, 21, Sioux Falls; speeding on a state highway; $39 fine; $66 costs