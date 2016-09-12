A tentative date has been set for the grand opening of the Mitchell School District's $15.3 million performing arts center.

Superintendent Joseph Graves told the Mitchell Board of Education on Monday night that the grand opening is tentatively set for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

During the board's regularly scheduled meeting at Longfellow Elementary School, Graves asked board members to keep this date open on their calendars for the event, which will be held at approximately 3 p.m. During the ceremony, Graves said they will be recognizing many of the donors and contributors of the performing arts center, which has been under construction since June 2015 by Puetz Corporation.

The school board will have a final tour of the 67,000-square-foot building, which includes the 1,200-seat theater, at its next meeting on Oct. 10.

Completing the construction of the performing arts center is one of the school district's goals for the 2016-17 school year that was approved by the board during its Monday meeting. The center was part of a five-year facilities plan, which included projected expenditures for capital outlay in the areas of textbooks, transportation, buildings and grounds, extracurriculars, building-level needs and technology.

In addition to the completion of the performing arts center, the school board also set goals to complete phase two of the high school parking lot placement and to consider a field turf option on Joe Quintal Field as part of the five-year facilities plan.

When discussing other district goals for the 2016-17 school year, board members spent time discussing the lunch program goals. One of the sub-points listed under this goal includes enhancing dining areas in at least two school cafeterias. Graves said this could be as small as a paint job or naming the cafeterias.

Leann Carmody, food services director for the Mitchell School District, told the board this would include possibly naming the Longfellow cafeteria the Lion's Den or the Gertie Belle Rogers' cafeteria the Rockin' Rogers Diner.

"It's something fun and festive for (students) and so they're actually going somewhere to eat, not just shuffling down to the cafeteria," she said.

Other lunch program goals included boosting student participation by 5 percentage points and complying with new federal regulations on nutritional content and meal pricing while improving student participation rates.

Other than a few minor edits, the rest of the district's goals for the 2016-17 school year were approved by the board. All of the goals will be published in the district report card as well as on the school district's website.

Several board members also requested an update on how well the district is keeping up with it's goals throughout the year.

Personnel

As part of a consent agenda that includes board minutes, claims and open enrollment, the board approved the following personnel items:

• New Hire (classified): Adria Kampmann, elementary GATE paraeducator, compensation of $15 per hour for four hours per day for three days each week, effective Sept. 19.

• New Hire (extracurricular): Carli Flemmer, sophomore girls basketball coach, compensation of $3,179, effective 2016-17 school year; Brett Flemmer, freshman girls basketball coach, compensation of $2,575, effective 2016-17 school year; Matt Henriksen, JV Girls Basketball coach, compensation of $3,604, effective 2016-17 school year.

• Resignation/Retirement: Jim Puetz, maintenance worker, effective Oct. 1.

• MTI New Hires: Robin Jones, temporary custodian, compensation of $12 per hour, effective Aug. 23; Nakkia Johnston, student tutor, compensation of $9 per hour, effective Sept. 1; Shelby Wingen, student tutor, compensation of $9 per hour, effective Sept. 1; Alex Musson, student tutor, compensation of $9.50 per hour, effective Sept. 1; Jason Jennings, power sports adjunct, compensation of $5,100 for the fall semester, effective Sept. 1.

• Change in Hours: DeAnna Hatch, grants administrator, 40 hours per week to 32 hours per week, compensation of $42,447, effective Sept. 1; Kelli Nielson, diversity coach/ counseling intern, 28 hours per week to 32 hours per week, compensation of $14 per hour.

Other business

In other regular business, the board:

• Discussed the superintendent evaluation form. For more than 20 years, the same instrument is used to evaluate the superintendent of each school district, and in the recent joint conference of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) and the School Administrators of South Dakota (SASD), discussion of updating this process took place. Board President Deb Olson requested the Mitchell Board of Education asked for discussion to use or revise this process. After a long discussion on how the form can be changed, Olson said she will bring more information for the board to review at the next meeting.

• Appointed Neil Putnam as the delegate and Deb Olson as the alternate to the 2016 ASBSD delegate assembly in Pierre on Nov. 18. At this meeting the ASBSD will establish legislative priorities for upcoming session.

• Heard board reports.

• Heard a superintendent's report. Graves said the official enrollment numbers for the K-12 schools will not be available until later in September, but it looks as if it has increased. After nearly three weeks into school, Graves said everything is going smoothly and is "as if we never shut down."

• Heard public commentary.

• Toured Longfellow Elementary School.