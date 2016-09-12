"Some Luck" by Jane Smiley, has been selected as the 2016 title for One Book South Dakota.

Jean Patrick, local author and Humanities scholar will present a discussion of this book at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22 in Meeting Room 1, Mitchell Public Library.

Books are available to the public free of charge at the circulation desk at the library. The public is encouraged to return the books on the day of the discussion.

The program is sponsored by the South Dakota Humanities Council and the Mitchell Public Library. The program is free and open to the public.