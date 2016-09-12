MOUNT VERNON — A man charged with stealing $400,000 worth of grain was arrested again for a similar offense one day after he was first arrested.

Merle Northrup, 46, of Mount Vernon, was charged with grand theft of more than $10,000 on Aug. 26 after collecting and cashing checks for grain belonging to Scott and Dave Estabrook, court documents state.

On July 20, Northrup was arrested and charged with grand theft after taking approximately $400,000 worth of grain. Northrup worked for the Estabrooks for about five years, hauling grain from their farms near Mount Vernon to buyers like Poet.

During the exchange, however, Northrup would sell some of the grain in his own name and keep the profits, court documents state.

Just before his first arrest, Northrup delivered three loads of corn to Poet Biorefining, court documents state. Northrup was arrested on July 20 and released the same day on bond.

According to court documents, Northrup then went back to Poet, picked up the checks for the three loads — valued at $10,856 — and cashed them on July 21 at Cortrust Bank in Mount Vernon. He allegedly admitted to the offense on Aug. 26.

Northrup has been released on bond. He is charged with grand theft valued between $100,000 and $500,000, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; and grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Northrup is scheduled to appear in court in October.