Avera Therapists to host fall-prevention educational events.

National Fall Prevention Day is being observed Sept. 22. Across the U.S., about one-third of adults ages 65 and older face the risk of falls. That's why Avera therapists are hosting two educational events focused on reducing that risk.

The events are set for Friday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. The public is invited to attend both free events, hosted by Avera Therapy/Integrated Therapy services professionals, to learn morea bout avoiding falls.

"Many individuals will stead themselves by holding on to furniture when walking at home or they will need to push with their hands to stand up from a chair," said Avera integrated Therapy Services Executive Therapy Director, Beck Weich. "Low vision, medication and home safety also lead to increased risk of falls. These sessions are designed to help you know the basics to reduce your risk and prevent you from falling."

Preventing falls can help any older adult live at home for a longer period of time. The fall prevention events planned for September will teach strength and balance exercises, discuss community mobility and assistive devices, and share examples of appropriate footwear and how it impacts home safety. The effects of low vision and medication on fall prevention also will be discussed.