WINNER — A Winner man pleaded not guilty Thursday to cruelty to animals, simple assault and disorderly conduct following an August incident in which he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and killed her cat.

Jerrold Pretty Voice Crane, 37, was arrested on Aug. 17 after an incident at 101 Taft St. in Winner, where he struck a woman in the head and shin and killed her cat by swinging it by its tail onto a concrete floor, court documents state.

At about 5:30 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call for assistance at the residence. A woman said Pretty Voice Crane struck her in the head and shin and showed police her bruises, court documents state. She then said Pretty Voice Crane killed her cat by picking it up by the tail, swinging it forcefully onto the concrete floor and then stomping on its head. A preliminary breath test showed Pretty Voice Crane was drunk at the time of the incident, according to court documents.

Pretty Voice Crane is charged with cruelty to animals, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine; and disorderly conduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.