Dakota Wesleyan University's Blue & White Days kick off Thursday with the university's Academic Convocation, which will include a groundbreaking for a new theater.

DWU has a full weekend of events planned for homecoming this year, and much like in the past, the university is combining homecoming with a groundbreaking. Officials will break ground for a new DWU theater and welcome center on the south side of the Dakota Discovery Museum on Thursday, Sept. 15. The donors' names will be announced that morning, as will the theater's department's new name.

Academic Convocation with a theater dedication ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.,Thursday, in the Sherman Center, followed by a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m.at the museum. Both are open to the public.

The theater will be built alongside and attached to the museum, with a black-box theater, office space, dressing rooms, bathrooms, workshop and a green room. The museum will also see a renovation with a new DWU welcome center.

Friday, Sept. 16

Blue and White Days will begin early on Friday with registration for alumni at the McGovern Library beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. There will also be guided campus tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

There will be a Blue and White Days Golf Outing Friday at Wild Oak Golf Course. The contest begins at 10 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 11 a.m. All proceeds go to the DWU golf program. Cost to participate is $75 per person, which includes green fees, cart fees, pin prizes, a meal and gift. A team sponsorship is $300 which includes four-person team, corporate sign displayed, corporate name announced, all fees, and pin prizes. There is also a hole sponsorship available for $100, which includes corporate sign displayed on given hole and corporate name announced several times throughout the morning. To register, email golf coach, Chris Gomez, at chgomez@dwu.edu.

The Legacy Banquet will be at 6 p.m. Friday, honoring alumni, friends and donors. Three Distinguished Alumni Awards will be given to: Curtis Rolfe, class of 1957, from the College of Arts and Humanities; Bob Kjelden, class of 1971, from the College of Leadership and Public Service; and Peter Masella, class of 1965, from the Donna Starr Christen College of Healthcare, Fitness and Sciences. All attendees are required to preregister through the alumni office, 605-995-2603 or online at https://store.dwu.edu/BWDays/.

The Pep Rally, Coronation and burning of the "W" will follow, beginning at 9 p.m. in the DWU/Avera Sports and Wellness Complex. All are welcome to attend.

Saturday, Sept. 17

The Tiger Trail Trek — a 5K run — will begin at Kiwanis Park at 8 a.m. To register for this, go to https://store.dwu.edu/BWDays/.

The alumni gathering will be under the tent as always in CorTrust Bank's parking lot on Main Street, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts for a freewill donation.

The Blue and White Day parade begins at 10 a.m. on Mitchell's Main Street, followed by the tailgate party at 11:30 a.m. at Joe Quintal Field with DWU's food service cooking up pulled pork sandwiches. The DWU football game, DWU vs. Doane College, will be at 1 p.m. at Joe Quintal Field.

The Blue and White Unite! alumni reunion will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at County Fair Banquet Hall. This is for all classes, but also honoring athletic training graduates. This is $10 per person and reservations are appreciated, just email alumni@dwu.edu or call 995-2603.

In addition to the homecoming activities, DWU's theater department will also open its theater season with the comedy, "Boeing, Boeing," in the Patten-Wing Theatre. Tickets are $7 at the door and times are 7:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday, Sept. 16-17 and 23-24; and 2 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 18 and 25.