LeAnn Rimes brings holiday tour to Corn Palace in December

LeAnn Rimes will be performing on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Corn Palace for her holiday tour. (Publicity image)

Just in time for the Christmas holiday, Grammy Award winning vocalist LeAnn Rimes will be making a stop in Mitchell.

Rimes will be bringing her annual holiday themed tour called, "Today is Christmas Tour 2016" on Dec. 9 to the Corn Palace.

Rimes' tour, which is also the title of her 2015 holiday album, "Today is Christmas," was the No. 1. New Christmas Music seller in Target stores countrywide and No. 2 on Billboard Holiday Album Charts. The first single "Celebrate Me Home," a duet with Gavin DeGraw, was the No. 2 most-played new Christmas track last year.

"With everything that is going on in the world, I think we could all benefit from a little Christmas cheer this year;" Rimes said in a press release. "I love being able to celebrate my favorite holiday with all of my fans singing along to Christmas classics and some of my new originals."

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available for fan club members at 10 a.m. Sept. 21. Tickets will be available for purchase to the general public on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cornpalace.com.