School board to set this year's district goals

Technology, construction and student achievement are just a few of the areas the Mitchell School District will be looking to improve this year.

The Mitchell Board of Education will be setting goals for the 2016-17 school year for the school district during the regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at Longfellow Elementary School.

Each year, the school board approves a set of goals for the school year, including a mixture of goals extending from past years and selection of new ones. Each of the goals align with district purposes, instructional levels and programs.

The first goal listed for the school board to approve during the meeting is to fully implement No Child Left Behind and the South Dakota Next Generation Accountability Model. This includes maintaining the percentage of high qualified instructors at 100 percent and publishing state generated reports on Mitchell's status on the accountability model.

The district also is looking to develop and implement a five-year facilities plan that includes projected expenditures for capital outlay for textbooks, transportation, buildings and grounds, extracurriculars, building-level needs and technology.

Within this goal, the district is looking to complete phase two of the Mitchell High School parking lot replacement, complete the construction of the fine arts center and pursue a field turf option on Joe Quintal Field "as soon as feasible, given available financial resources."

In addition to these, the school district has also set level program goals for each of the elementary schools, the middle school and high school for the 2016-17 year.

Technology, lunch program and continued student achievement goals are also listed in the public book for tonight's meeting. To see a full list of the district goals to be approved by the school board visit the Mitchell School District's website.

Personnel

As part of a consent agenda that includes board minutes, claims and open enrollment, the board will consider the following personnel items:

• Resignation/Retirement: Jim Puetz, maintenance worker, effective Oct. 1.

• MTI New Hires: Robin Jones, temporary custodian, compensation of $12 per hour, effective Aug. 23; Nakkia Johnston, student tutor, compensation of $9 per hour, effective Sept. 1; Shelby Wingen, student tutor, compensation of $9 per hour, effective Sept. 1; Alex Musson, student tutor, compensation of $9.50 per hour, effective Sept. 1; Jason Jennings, power sports adjunct, compensation of $5,100 for the fall semester, effective Sept. 1.

• Change in Hours: DeAnna Hatch, grants administrator, 40 hours per week to 32 hours per week, compensation of $42,447, effective Sept. 1; Kelli Nielson, diversity coach/ counseling intern, 28 hours per week to 32 hours per week, compensation of $14 per hour.

Other business

In other regular business, the board will:

• Discuss and consider the superintendent evaluation form. For more than 20 years, the same instrument is used to evaluate the superintendent of each school district, and in the recent joint conference of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) and the School Administrators of South Dakota (SASD), discussion of updating this process took place. Board President Deb Olson asked for discussion to use or revise this process.

• Consider appointing a delegate and alternate to the 2016 ASBSD delegate asselby in Pierre on Nov. 18. At this meeting the ASBSD will establish legislative priorities for upcoming session.

• Consider providing input for the appointed delegate to the ASBSD assembly on how to vote on the draft legislative positions and, if necessary, standing positions. In the past, this has been a matter of providing input and no vote has been taken.

• Heard board reports.

• Hear a superintendent's report.

• Hear public commentary.

• Tour Longfellow Elementary School.