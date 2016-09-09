Jurors to be selected Monday for Gregory Co. murder trial

Russell Bertram, 64, of Sioux Falls, right, is escorted in January from the Tripp County Courthouse by Gregory County Deputy Chelsea Biehl following an evidentiary hearing. (Republic file photo)

BURKE — The first murder trial in Gregory County in more than 30 years is set to begin Monday, as attorneys prepare to select the jury members who will determine the fate of a former police chief accused of killing his fiancee.

Russell Bertram, 64, of Sioux Falls, was indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 8, 2015, and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Leonila Stickney, then 26, of Bridgewater, in 2009.

On Oct. 24, 2009, Bertram and Stickney, his pregnant fiancee, were hunting northwest of Gregory when Stickney was shot in the chest and killed with a 12-gauge shotgun. The incident was initially considered an accident, but the case was revisited due to "additional evidence," authorities said.

Bertram and his attorneys continue to assert the incident was an accident. They say Stickney pulled the barrel of the shotgun toward her and said, "Kiss me," and the firearm discharged, killing her.

The state proposed a motive for the alleged murder based around Stickney's pregnancy. According to court disposition, Bertram received a vasectomy before the incident and knew Stickney's child was not his. Prosecutors said this led to the alleged crime.

Bertram has an extensive history in law enforcement. He served as a police officer in Colome from November 1988 to August 1991, when he became an officer in Parker. He remained in Parker until December 1996, when he was named the new chief of police in Harrisburg, where he remained until May 2004.

The state has used Bertram's background to show he has a thorough knowledge about firearms and wouldn't accidentally discharge one.

Prosecutors also questioned a $750,000 life insurance policy taken out on Stickney earlier in 2009, along with a $150,000 accidental death benefit, with Bertram as the beneficiary.

The policy was discovered by Stickney's estranged husband, David Stickney, who was 66 when the two were married in 2004 in the Philippines after correspondence by mail. Leonila Stickney then moved with her husband to South Dakota.

The marriage faltered, and Stickney was engaged to Bertram before a divorce was finalized.

While Bertram never married Stickney before her death, he married her younger sister, Melissa del Valle, who filed for divorce after his arrest.

Del Valle was Bertram's fourth wife. The state intended to introduce testimony from his three previous wives to describe Bertram's violent and jealous tendencies, but Judge Kathleen Trandahl determined Bertram's relationships with his ex-wives were not comparable to his relationship with Stickney. The South Dakota Supreme Court affirmed the decision after prosecutors filed an appeal.

Statements made by Stickney to others about Bertram's behavior will be allowed as evidence.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday with up to two days of voir dire, in which jurors are selected for the panel.

The state will be represented by Assistant Attorneys General Paul Swedlund and Mikal Hanson and Gregory County State's Attorney Amy Bartling. Bertram will be represented by attorneys Clint Sargent and Michael Butler.

Opening statements will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregory County Courthouse in Burke. According to court documents, three weeks have been set aside for the matter, with Sept. 30 listed as the final day, but prosecuting and defense attorneys said the trial may take less time. Attorneys on both sides declined to comment further.

If convicted, Bertram faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison or the death penalty and a possible $50,000 fine.

South Dakota has recent experience with the death penalty. According to the Unified Judicial System, two convicted murderers, Eric Robert and Donald Moeller, were executed in October 2012. Before that, Elijah Page was executed in July 2007. Prior to Page's execution, the death penalty hadn't been used since 1947.

Three men currently reside on death row in South Dakota: Charles Rhines, sentenced on Jan. 29, 1993; Briley Piper, sentenced on Jan. 19, 2001; and Rodney Berget, sentenced on Feb. 6, 2012.

According to Sixth Circuit Court Administrator Heather Covey, there hasn't been a murder trial in Gregory County in the last 30 years, the full timeframe for which records were available, but a Gregory County jury will be asked to give a verdict in another murder trial later this year, unless the trial is postponed.

Adam Bruns, 24, of Gregory, is charged with the second-degree murder in the death of his 3-month-old son, Levi. Bruns is suspected of shaking Levi on Feb. 25, 2014, leading to the boy's death five days later. He is scheduled to appear in trial from Oct. 24 to Nov. 18 in Burke.