Q: Will the dog that bit a mail carrier in Mitchell last week be removed from city limits?

A: According to Mitchell Chief of Public Safety Lyndon Overweg, the owner of the dog that bit a U.S. Postal Service employee on the leg last week has indicated he will remove the dog from city limits.

Overweg said the dog has two documented bites and has been declared "dangerous."

He said the owner can either remove the dog from Mitchell following a 10-day observation for possible rabies symptoms, or the owner can have the dog euthanized.

The dog bit the mail carrier during his normal delivery route at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at East First Avenue.

According to Mitchell City Code, a dog can be deemed dangerous if it has a "propensity to bite, scratch or otherwise inflict injury on a human being or an animal owned by another person without provocation."

A dog or animal can be deemed dangerous after one incident. It can also be deemed dangerous if it has a propensity to approach humans in a menacing or terrorizing manner without provocation.

The owner can appeal the "dangerous" designation to Overweg if he chooses.