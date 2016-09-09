SD Supreme Court: DNA not enough for paternity

DNA evidence may not be enough to determine paternity in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Supreme Court filed two differing opinions on Aug. 31 regarding two women, illegitimate daughters of the same man, who claim heirship of their aunt's property. One was approved, but the other was denied as a DNA link was ruled not enough to find a paternal connection according to state law.

Lorraine Isburg Flaws, a member of the Crow Creek Tribe, died on Feb. 18, 2010. Flaws' will listed her husband and child as beneficiaries, but both predeceased her, as did her parents and only sibling, Donald Isburg, leaving Isburg's children, Audrey Isburg Courser and Clinton Baker, as Flaws' heirs.

But Isburg's two illegitimate children, Yvette Herman and Tamara Isburg Allen, claimed an equal portion of Flaws' estate, which a Brule County judge approved. Courser and Baker appealed to the Supreme Court.

According to South Dakota Codified Law 29A-2-114, maternity of an individual born out of wedlock is established at the child's birth. To determine paternity, however, the father's identity may be established in four ways:

• The subsequent marriage of the parents.

• A written acknowledgement by the father during the child's lifetime.

• A judicial determination of paternity during the father's lifetime.

• A presentation of clear and convincing proof in the proceeding to settle the father's estate.

Yvette Herman submitted DNA samples, taken from Herman and Flaws in 2005, which gave a 94.82 percent probability that Isburg was Herman's father, leading the South Dakota Department of Health to issue Herman a new birth certificate in 2008, identifying Isburg as such, the Supreme Court opinion regarding Herman said.

After Flaws' death, Herman and Allen petitioned to reopen Isburg's probate — which determines the validity of a will — 31 years after Isburg's death on Aug. 24, 1979, which left land held in trust by the United States government to Courser and Baker. Flaws shared ownership of the land and removed it from trust before her death.

The request to reopen Isburg's probate was denied, but in a hearing regarding Flaws' estate, Herman said DNA evidence should be admissible "as it is reliable and widely accepted as a means to prove paternity," the opinion said, and she called the paternity law unconstitutional in violation of the Equal Protection Clause — a portion of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting states from denying any person equal protection of the laws — as she was prejudiced against as an illegitimate child.

Via the DNA, the court concluded Isburg was Herman's father and declared SDCL 29A-2-114 unconstitutional in the case by creating a distinguishable classifications of illegitimate and legitimate children.

"The Legislature has not kept up with modern means of establishing paternity ... and is lagging behind the scientific realities of today's society," the circuit court said, according to the Supreme Court opinion.

'An unjust result'

On July 7, 2015, Herman was awarded heirship. Courser and Baker appealed a number of issues, including the ruling on constitutionality. According to the opinion, the Supreme Court begins deliberations with "a strong presumption that the laws enacted by the Legislature are constitutional."

The Supreme Court agreed with the circuit court that the law created classifications of legitimate and illegitimate children. However, it determined Herman's claim fails because she cannot satisfy any of the four criteria in the state's paternity law.

"Although SDCL 29A-2-114(c) creates a classification between legitimate and illegitimate children, we find it constitutional as applied to Yvette under both our federal and state constitutions. The statute does not unfairly discriminate against illegitimates," the Supreme Court said. "Rather, it sets forth reasonable methods by which illegitimates may inherit and is substantially related to important government interests."

The justices said it was the court's job to interpret the laws, not rewrite them, and if DNA tests are going to be enough to determine paternity, the Legislature will have to make the change.

"Although this may be an unjust result, the remedy lies not with this Court," the opinion said. "The decision to expand the provisions of SDCL 29A-2-114(c) to permit other forms of proof, such as DNA evidence in proceedings not limited to the father's estate, is within the exclusive province of the Legislature."

Meanwhile, Tamara Isburg Allen also sought approval as Flaws' heir. Isburg was listed as Allen's father on her original birth certificate, and he acknowledged Allen as his child with a paternity affidavit in the following months. Furthermore, Isburg visited Allen on occasion and gave her money.

On July 7, 2015, Allen, like Herman, was given heirship of Flaws' estate. Courser and Baker appealed on the grounds that Isburg's estate had been closed for too long and would violate a federal decision regarding Isburg's probate.

But because Allen was seeking heirship to Flaws' estate — not Isburg's — which was recently opened and contained no lands in U.S. trust, the appeals fell flat.

The Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court's decision, concluding Allen is a rightful heir to Flaws. Herman's case will be returned to the circuit court for further proceedings.