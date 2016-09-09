Corn Palace Festival profits rise 239 percent in 2016

People are crowded along N. Main street as kids enjoy a carnival ride as part of the 2016 Corn Palace Festival back in August. (Matt Gade/Republic)

After the five-day annual event generated a net profit of $10,731.48 in 2015, Corn Palace Director Scott Schmidt said the net profit rocketed to $25,619.13 in 2016.

And the 239 percent increase in profit for the city of Mitchell was generated despite the decision to host three paid concerts rather than four.

In his first year as director, Schmidt was glad to see the profits rise in 2016. He attributed the increase in revenue to a recently imposed $3 fee tacked on to the price of each ticket.

"The obvious one that sticks out to me is getting a little bit extra revenue from the ticket fees," Schmidt said in an interview with The Daily Republic on Wednesday.

The fee was one of the first major changes during Schmidt's tenure as Corn Palace director, an idea adapted from various other venues across the country.

And the small fee for each individual ticket brought substantial revenue for the city. Schmidt said the ticket fee collections generated $24,218 over the course of three concerts. The fee also helped the Corn Palace cover the $6,969.30 cost for services provided by TicketForce, which manages the online ticket sales for the event center.

By starting small, Schmidt said he's heard few complaints about the extra expense.

"There's been a couple here and there just because it's new, but once you explain what it's for, we basically use it as a facility fee," Schmidt said.

The festival also benefitted from an increased number of concert tickets sold per night. The three 2016 concerts attracted 1,663 paid attendees per show, while the four 2015 concerts averaged a nightly attendance of 1,537.

Although the Corn Palace Events and Entertainment Board decided against a fourth paid concert in 2016, Schmidt said the series of free outdoor shows boosted the profits of vendors on the midway.

"I don't know if it's consistent with all of them, but one of the vendors said their sales were up 7 percent from last year, and I think that a big contributor to that was our Thursday night show with Judd Hoos and our Saturday night show with Jones and Company," Schmidt said. "They were able to stay open a little bit longer and bring some crowds right down to the vendors."

But the success of the concerts and vendors did not translate to the carnival ride operators.

Despite clear skies and warm temperatures throughout the five-day festival, Schmidt said ride sales were down approximately $2,000 in 2016.

"I really can't make any educated guess as to why that is, because we had good weather, and I know that they didn't have an idea when I talked to them," Schmidt said.

When the festival returns in 2017, visitors can expect much of the same. Last week, Schmidt said a variety of musical acts will be brought in for the festival, similar to this year's mix of rock, country and "oldies" performers. And, he said, the free outdoor Thursday concert will likely return following a successful trial run this year.