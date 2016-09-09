A look at news from around the region, as reported by weekly newspapers:

FIRE DEPARTMENTS HOLD TRAINING: The White Lake Volunteer Fire Department hosted propane tree training on Sept. 1. Twenty-six firefighters and emergency medical technicians from White Lake, Plankinton and Grass Ranch Colony attended the training, along with Deputy State Fire Marshals Paul Coon and Steve Harford. Broosk Oil, of Letcher, donated propane for the training.

The goals of the training were to demonstrate the heat absorbing capability of water and protection offered by water fog streams, demonstrate an organized effort to gain access to an intense area of fire involvement to eliminate a fuel source and to emphasize the importance of teamwork to yield an effective operation.

Additionally, the White Lake Fire Department has recently been awarded two grants.

A matching grant of $8,000 went toward the purchase of 14 sets of grassland gear, which is used to keep firefighters safe when attending to grass fires.

The department also worked with the Plankinton Volunteer Fire Department to apply for an $113,319 self-contained breathing apparatus grant, which is Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance to firefighters. The grant required a 5 percent match from the departments. The funds will be used to purchase new breathing apparatuses.

-- The Standard

Howard

CHEERS FOR CHILDREN SUPPORTS DAYCARE: Today, the Children's Care Corner will host its 7th Annual "Cheers for Children" event in Howard. The annual event provides funds to purchase items like furniture for the day care and helps offset the cost of needed maintenance and repairs.

The event includes wine and beer tasting, food and a silent auction which features original artwork by each of the classrooms at the school, as well as items donated by local businesses and families.

This year, Cheers for Children will be held at the Howard Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets are available for $25 in advance and can be purchased by calling the daycare at 772-5137, or $35 at the door.

This year, Children's Care Corner serves 39 children from 23 families.

-- Miner County Pioneer

Plankinton

AURORA COUNTY VIETNAM VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER: The veteran service officer and the Aurora County commissioners are sponsoring a dinner to be held Sept. 17 on the courthouse lawn to honor Vietnam veterans, as well as Aurora County war veterans. The meal is a "thank you" to the veterans who served their country.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the county ag building.

The meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the county service officer will speak after the meal, followed by Kevin Bowen from the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.

The service officer requests veterans who plan to attend contact him in advance at (605) 942-7150.

-- The South Dakota Mail