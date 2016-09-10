Richard Rezac, of Highmore, was a 9/11 responder who now suffers respiratory issues form his time in New York and has to have an oxygen generator with him almost all the time. (Matt Gade/Republic)

The reactions of firefighters as they found one of their own dead, buried beneath the rubble, is what burns vividly in Richard Rezac's mind.

Rezac was one of thousands of responders who flocked to New York City following Sept. 11, 2001, when two commercial jet planes struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. The attack, which caused the buildings to collapse, killed 2,750 people at the Trade Center, many of whom were emergency responders.

Rezac, a native of Pierre who now lives in Highmore, was one of the responders who arrived after the terror attack. The 34-year-old arrived in New York City 10 days later on Sept. 21, and stayed for nearly three months at Ground Zero volunteering his time, energy and anything he could give.

That was 15 years ago, and the emotions felt by those around him is still on Rezak's mind.

Rezac refers to the look he saw on the firefighters' faces each time a siren sounded, marking the discovery of another body, as the "thousand yard stare."

"Of course they thought this is going to be the last one we find," Rezac said. "But then we find another one, and another one and another one. Their whole demeanor changed as things went on. At first they were shocked, upset and angry. Then they'd be numb."

Rezac describes this look as if "they're seeing beyond and nobody else can see what they see."

As the siren sounded, a stretcher came for the body. An American flag was placed on top of it and six men would walk the body out of the rubble and smoke that remained of the World Trade Center.

This is what Rezac remembers the most.

Feeling the effects of 9/11

But Rezac doesn't need to be reminded of this historic day. He has a daily reminder.

With a portable oxygen concentrator by his side, Rezac feels the after effects 9/11 with every breath. Rezac, now 49, was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, he has fibrous tumors in his lungs, and more recently, he found out he has neuropathy.

Pulmonary hypertension, which affects the right side of the heart, is caused when the heart is forced to work harder to pump blood to the lungs. In Rezac's case, his lungs were being affected by the debris-filled air he was breathing while volunteering. And neuropathy causes dysfunction, typically numbness or weakness, in the peripheral nerves on the hands and feet.

Each of these ailments are directly related to Rezac's involvement in the 9/11 aftermath.

There's thousands of tons of asbestos in the Twin Towers, according to Rezac, along with thousands of tons of glass, lead, and other harmful substances that were turned to dust as the Twin Towers came down. All of this dust was filling the air, and the 9/11 responders breathed it in.

"That's an oxygen concentrator," Rezac said, referring to the portable device sitting next to him, allowing him to breathe easier. "That's with me pretty much all the time."

Rezac said it all started with a cough, about a year after he had left New York City, in late 2002.

Some call it the 9/11 cough, but Rezak calls it the smoker's cough. And it continued to get worse. It was then they found the fibrous tumors in his lungs and he was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension.

Even though his illnesses he received from volunteering his time will affect him for the rest of his life, Rezac doesn't regret going.

"But the way I look at it, not a lot of people get to be involved — directly involved — with something that shakes the world so much ..." Rezac said. "It's a huge piece of world history."

Rezac's not the only responder affected by the toxic air of Ground Zero. Thousands of people, responders and survivors, are facing 9/11 related health issues.

The World Trade Center Health Program was created and provides medical monitoring and treatment for responders and survivors to the incidents in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Penn.

'Whatever it took'

When the planes first hit the Twin Towers on 9/11, Rezac wasn't in the country.

He was in Delhi, India, working for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. It was 9:30 p.m. in Dehli when the first plane hit, Rezac said.

He, and his other coworkers, stayed awake for the rest of the night, watching it all take place on TV.

The next day, once the U.S. embassies were open, Rezac and his coworkers went to see when and if they would be able to return home. Four days later, they were finally able to get a flight home from Dehli.

"The world had changed in a very fundamental way," he said.

A lot of their work for Billy Graham was put on hold, Rezac said, and so he and his a few of his coworkers were sent as volunteers to New York City to coordinate through the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

While there, Rezac said they did "whatever we were told to do." They worked in some of the recovery efforts, managing food kiosks and helping in a shelter where firefighters, police officers and other responders could come and get some food, rest and take a shower.

And from Sept. 21 to Dec. 1, that's what Rezac did.

"Not to be dramatic, but it was hell," he said.

With piles of rubble and "several acres of debris" everywhere, Rezac estimates that the piles stood 30 or 40 feet off of the ground, smoking.

It wasn't until after Thanksgiving, what several volunteers called "level day," that the rubble was level with the ground.

Rezac said he and his coworkers were given a hotel right off Central Park and they were given subway passes to get around.

"Sometimes we'd be working eight-hour days, sometimes we'd be working 12-hour days, sometimes a 16-hour day," Rezak said. "Just whatever it took."

Never to be forgotten

On Sunday, it's the 15-year anniversary of 9/11, and Rezak said he's now realizing there are high school kids who are learning about the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center completely from history books.

Rezac finds this experience relatable to when he attended school in Pierre and one of the janitors, who was a Pearl Harbor survivor, shared his memories. The janitor would tell the students the stories about that day, to "keep this part of history alive," Rezak said.

And now, that's what Rezak hopes to do.

"He was working hard to keep his little community of Pierre, South Dakota, thinking about what America went through on December 7," Rezak said. "So I do whatever I can to keep thinking about what happened on 9/11."

Rezak doesn't have any newspaper clippings or other mementos from his time in New York, but he does have a T-shirt from one of the engine companies of the New York Fire Department.

Unfortunately, Rezak said, this particular engine company was disbanded after half of the unit's firemen died during 9/11. And so he's held onto that T-shirt to remember.

Rezak said after 9/11 there was a huge sense of purpose in not only people of New York, but in the entire country. Everyone came together "in such a huge way," Rezak said. But since then, he said that's been lost and it will be hard to get back the unity.

The way to do this, Rezak said, is not to forget what happened to America on Sept. 11 and all of those who were directly involved.

"I want people to know there are responders everywhere," Rezak said. "We are out there."