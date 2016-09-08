South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers from the Chamberlain Squad build a press box over the summer for the Winner Warrior football and track teams in memory of Bob Connot, who died in May. (Photo courtesy of the South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook page)

WINNER — The Winner Warriors will take the field for their first home football game of the season Friday without the man known as the "Voice of the Warriors," but thanks in part to a new feature at the school, the esteemed announcer will not be forgotten.

For the first time Friday, Jody Brozik, founder of Winner Warriors Live, which provides live streams and replays of Winner sports, will be broadcasting at Winner High School out of a permanent, 288-square foot press box, which was constructed over the summer by members of the South Dakota Highway Patrol in honor of announcer Bob Connot.

"He would absolutely be appalled that we did this in his honor, but what a living tribute to his life," Brozik said.

Connot was a court services officer who worked with Brozik as an announcer for Winner football games. According to Brozik, Connot had an impact throughout the community before he died of coronary complications on May 26 at the age of 43.

Connot believed athletics played an important role in young people's lives, Brozik said, and before his death, Connot jokingly said Winner Warriors Live should get a building that could be easily moved on and off school property so the broadcasters could stop working out of a minivan.

After he died, Brozik and the Highway Patrol took the comment to heart and constructed a permanent structure at the field's 50-yard line on a hill, elevated about 50 yards over the game.

Eighty percent of the cost of the project was donated by local entities, including H&O Electric Heating and Sheet Metal, Golden West Telecommunications, Rosebud Concrete, Koenig Lumber, the school board, the city of Winner and the Highway Patrol. The rest was paid for by Brozik.

The box is owned by the school, so it will never be known as the Bob Connot press box, but Brozik said that's OK. Connot would have wanted the structure to be tied to the Warriors, not any one person.

The box's first official use will pass without ceremony. A potential ribbon cutting has been scheduled for Winner's home game against Redfield/Doland on Oct. 14, but the plan is tentative to respect the wishes of Connot's wife, Kara, who as of now would like to pass on ceremonies honoring her husband and have time to mourn her loss.

Instead, Brozik and the Highway Patrol may place plaques on the site to honor Connot's memory.

"Even if there's no ribbon cutting at this point planned ... it's going to be an emotional night for a lot of people," Brozik said of Friday's game.

Winner Warriors Live won't be the only one to benefit from the structure. Other press will be welcome inside, Brozik said, and separate rooms have been constructed to house home and visiting coaches to get a better view of the game.

Dave Campbell, a Highway Patrol trooper in the Chamberlain squad, was one of six troopers, plus his 17-year-old son, Matt, who worked on the project. But as a carpenter, he also designed the structure.

Shortly before Connot's death, the Chamberlain troopers were encouraged by Highway Patrol officials to take on a community project, Campbell said, which could help build community and build trust among law enforcement and the public.

"Anytime you can give and donate and give without expecting in return, it's a gratifying deal as well," Campbell said. "I hope one day when I pass away that I'm remembered and that my friends decide to do something to honor or remember me. It makes a statement about what type of person Bob was to have these people coming together and rallying around him and his vision and what he stood for."

The Chamberlain troopers will be volunteering again on Sept. 23 and 24 in the Murdo-Presho area teaching kids how to safely handle firearms, as well as how to hunt, clean and process deer.