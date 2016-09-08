Mitchell woman charged with striking 3-year-old boy

A Mitchell woman was arrested last month after allegedly striking and hospitalizing a 3-year-old boy.

Ashley Hellman, 29, was arrested on Aug. 18 after striking the head of a 3-year-old boy, causing bruising that led the child's mother to take the boy to a hospital in Sioux Falls, according to court documents.

The child was checked into the emergency room on Aug. 16 and said Hellman, the girlfriend of the child's father, struck the side of his head, causing a bruised right ear and bruising to his skull.

Police later interviewed Hellman, who allegedly admitted to striking the child with an open hand because "he started throwing a tantrum," and she became upset and frustrated.

Hellman was charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor less than 7 years old, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

Hellman has been released on bond and is scheduled to make her first appearance in court later this month.