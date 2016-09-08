King's commitment to community recognized by SD HOF

On the Platte native's 74th birthday, he's being inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame for his role in bringing independent grocery stores to the state's small towns.

In the last 50 years, King helped establish grocery stores in Platte, Wagner, Parkston, Winner, Freeman and Mobridge, establishing relationships with hundreds of community members.

But, perhaps the most impressive feat for King, according to Hall of Fame committee members, is King's willingness to promote competition, rather than forming a monopoly.

"Marcus has been selfless in his community leadership," said Don Barnett, a member of the Hall of Fame's board of directors. "In capitalism, it's all a matter of location and competition and those issues were never a factor for that fine man. He trained his employees to become his competitors and that just knocked our socks off, because that's an amazing trait for everybody. It's truly the American way."

Each year, the South Dakota Hall of Fame selects 10 South Dakotans to be inducted in the Honors Ceremony. This year's induction will be held today and Saturday in Chamberlain.

Barnett said the Hall of Fame doesn't accept just anybody to be inducted, and the board picks, specifically, people who foster a culture of "absolute excellence" in the state.

"It's the people that have gone not only the extra mile, but the extra 50 miles in making South Dakota such a special place," Barnett said. "And we honor those achievements and that what's the Hall of Fame is all about. It's not for the common citizen, it's for those people have gone the extra mile to help others and that's the whole theme for why we exist."

Despite all of his success, King had a different plan for his future.

Originally, King planned on joining the Army, but around the same time King was to enlist, his father was killed in a truck accident, leaving King's mom and 11 children to fend for themselves.

So King opted to stay home, work at the local grocery store and help his family pay the bills. In the process, King fell in love with the industry. And it all comes back to the relationships he's built with community members and his employees.

For nearly every store, King found a young person who lived in each respective community who was involved in the town's happenings, started them as a carry-out person, then recruited and trained each to take over larger positions in the store.

"If I look back, I've probably never been more happy because I really got to like relationships with people and being able to prove to them they can make it work with the proper long, lasting, trusting relationships," King said. "I ... kind of liked the grocery business, liked the people and the people liked me. It's worked out well."

Each store King helped establish is located in a smaller, rural town, which King said was a decision made consciously.

In small towns, he said, it's easier to get to know the people, what they want and what they need. But, in large cities, the feat could prove more daunting.

"We didn't know much about anything but rural South Dakota," King said. "There was maybe a little fear about going to bigger cities, that we couldn't make it work like we do in the small communities."

King said it took between three and five years to start each new store, and he was also involved with implementing independent grocery stores in 17 states nationwide.

The Hall of Fame induction came as a surprise to King, though it's not the first time he's been considered for the honor.

In 2006, one of King's mentors and friends, Ilo Vanderboom, also of Platte, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Shortly after, Vanderboom tried to get King nominated, but it didn't work out, King said.

And, for King, the induction coming to fruition this year is humbling and a "huge honor."

"I was kind of surprised it happened to be honest with you, but I'm happy that it did," King said. "I'm more than honored to be representing South Dakota. It'll always be my favorite place. I like Hawaii and Alaska, too, but South Dakota comes first."