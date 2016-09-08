After only three years in her position, Sherri Becker is being recognized as one of the best curriculum directors in the state.

Becker serves as the curriculum director of the Mitchell School District, and just began her fourth year in the position. And now she has been chosen as the South Dakota Curriculum Director of the Year for 2016-17.

Becker, who was nominated by Superintendent Joseph Graves, is being honored for "her talents in areas of curriculum reviews, instructional technology and assessment data analysis."

In the announcement posted by the school district, it said some of the reasons Becker was chosen for the recognition included her ability to "synthesize curriculum, instruction, assessment and professional development."

As the curriculum director for the Mitchell School District, it's Becker's job each year to review subject areas and disciplines for K-12 education. She works with teachers and committees to walk through this progress to figure out what teachers need. This includes choosing new resources for the upcoming year.

Becker said she wears "a lot of hats," and on top of being curriculum director, she is also testing coordinator and the professional development director for the district.

Even though Becker is going into her position for the fourth year, she has been with the Mitchell School District since 2000. She's taught English, Spanish and was the technology integrationist for the district.

But her job as the curriculum director is one of her favorites.

"Mostly because I can see the difference I make in trying to make teachers and administrators job easier," Becker said. "I'm in the service industry, and if I'm not providing my service, they can't do their jobs. I find that incredible awarding."

And with more awards, comes more work, and Becker said this is a good thing.

"When you get these awards, it opens up other leadership opportunities," she said.

Becker is involved with the East River curriculum directors group, meeting once a month. And after winning the award, Becker said she has taken a leadership role in this group.

Becker has also been asked to be on the board of directors of the South Dakota Association of Supervision of Curriculum Development.

Becker was notified via email at the end of last school year of this honor and in February, Becker will be officially receiving her award in a banquet in Pierre.

When she first discovered she was chosen, Becker said she was both surprised and honored by the recognition.

"I've been blessed," she said, not knowing she had even been nominated.

Becker is no stranger to receiving awards. In 2003, after working in the Mitchell School District for only three years, she was awarded the Milken Educator Award of $25,000 for her "excellence in the world of education." She was one of two South Dakota educators to receive the award that year.

Becker holds a bachelor's degree in education from the University of South Dakota and a master's degree in education from Kansas State University.