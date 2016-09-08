Comedian Bill Engvall brings his 2 cents to Palace

Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Engvall will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Corn Palace. (Publicity image)

Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Engvall will be making a pitstop at 7 p.m. Saturday in Mitchell at the Corn Palace as a part of his ongoing tour.

For his upcoming performance, Engvall said it's going to be a "typical Bill Engvall show" that will be relatable to the Mitchell audience, with an age range from 18 to 85 years old.

"We're going to talk about everything from Dancing with the Stars and being on that with having my knee replaced and getting older," Engvall said. "It's a wide range and it's all relatable stuff."

Engvall is known for his phrase "Here's your sign," which is also the title of his first album. The album is now certified platinum and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album also debuted at No. 1 on the chart, called Dorkfish.

Engvall said he's never been to Mitchell before, and he's looking forward to the performance.

"I actually prefer to do stories in cities like Mitchell," he said. "Good, blue collar people that work hard for a living, and that's my kind of people."

Engvall, a Texas native, has won several awards throughout his career, but one he is particularly proud of is the American Comedy Award for best male stand-up comedian in 1992.

Engvall recently completed shooting two films, "Wish for Christmas" and "The Neighbor," which Engvall said are both roles people will not be expecting him in.

Earlier this summer, Engvall launched a weekly podcast called "My 2 Cents," which gives him the chance to "rant and rave" about everything, Engvall said.

Engvall starred in multiple TV shows, including the TBS sitcom "The Bill Engvall Show," animated series "Bounty Hunters," and sketch comedy show "Blue Collar TV." He has also starred in several solo specials for Comedy Central.

A recent contestant on season 17 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, Engvall said he will be taking experiences with that and bringing it into his show. While competing, he made it to the finals as a fan favorite.

Engvall estimates his show at the Corn Palace will run between 75 to 90 minutes.

"Come out and sit back and relax," Engvall said.

Tickets are $60 for reserved seating and can be purchased at the Corn Palace Box Office, by calling 1-800-289-7469, or logging onto www.cornpalace.com.