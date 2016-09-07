People attend to damaged property following Monday morning's storm in Springfield that destroyed four homes, damaged 12 others and displaced 70 people. (Caitlynn Peetz/Republic)

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield residents are returning to normalcy after a Monday storm brought 110 mph winds and wreaked havoc, causing damage officials say they haven't seen before in the town.

Todd Heitkamp, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Springfield has experienced winds that topped 70 mph, but "nothing of this magnitude" has been recorded in the area in recent history, if ever.

No warnings were issued for the storm due to the speed at which it intensified as it crossed the Missouri River. Prior to reaching Springfield, Heitkamp said, the storm was relatively mild.

"It's one of those things where all of the ingredients came together," Heitkamp said, adding the NWS is still trying to determine what caused the storm to intensify so quickly. "It could be from the storm coming across the river, terrain, wind in lower levels of the atmosphere — all of those things played somewhat of a role Sunday into Monday morning."

The storm struck town around 12:15 a.m. Monday, uprooting trees, damaging structures and downing power lines on the southeast side of town, which sits on higher terrain than the rest of town.

In the initial count, officials determined four homes were destroyed and 12 severely damaged, but the American Red Cross said Monday a total of five homes were destroyed and nine sustained "major damage." Approximately 70 people were displaced from their homes.

Heitkamp added it's not unusual for higher terrains to receive stronger winds on any given day, including when a storm hits.

Moving forward, Heitkamp said South Dakota residents should make sure they have a way to receive storm warnings in the overnight hours.

"I'm not saying it caught people by surprise, they're not at fault," Heitkamp said. "It's just a fact that a lot of severe weather happens after we go to bed, so the main takeaway is that people make sure they have a method to receive warnings."

On Wednesday, classes resumed as normal in the Bon Homme School District after Springfield students were given the option to be excused Tuesday to assist with cleanup efforts. The elementary school in Springfield was also closed Tuesday and re-opened Wednesday.

The Bon Homme football team skipped practice Tuesday to help residents, spending nearly three hours hauling debris to rubble sites, Bon Homme District Superintendent Mike Elsberry said.

"They didn't ask, 'Can we go look at things?' They asked, 'Can we go help?' " Elsberry said. "In this day and age, that's a very refreshing thing to me."

Bon Homme County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Lee Rettig said most the majority of cleanup efforts were completed as of Wednesday night, and now homeowners will be tasked with determining when to rebuild their individual properties.

"The lion's share of the trees and other debris are cleaned up in town now," Rettig said. "The city is determining how to handle debris and brush piles moving forward, but the rest now will be determined by the homeowners."

The Red Cross provided nearly 1,000 meals to residents through Wednesday, and is now shifting its focus to recovery efforts. A Multi-Agency Resource Center will be opened today from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center in Springfield. The MARC is a "one-stop shop" for people directly impacted by the storm, where trained Red Cross caseworkers will be available to help people create recovery plans, navigate paperwork and locate assistance for their specific needs.

Organizations participating in the MARC include the South Dakota Help Line, South Dakota State Department of Veteran Affairs, the South Dakota Division of Insurance, South Dakota Housing Authority and Lutheran Social Services.

The city of Springfield is accepting donations of household items, clothing and other items. People with donations should contact Ashlea Pruss at (605) 661-3935.

The Springfield Women's Fire Auxiliary is in the process of setting up an account to receive monetary donations to assist residents significantly affected by the storm. Donations can be made at Services Center Federal Credit Union, located at 1501 Walnut St. in Springfield and at First Savings Bank, at 825 Eighth St. in Springfield.