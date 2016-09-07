On Wednesday, in a national announcement, the Chamberlain elementary, middle and high schools were named recipients of the 2016 Let's Move! Active Schools Award—the only district in the state to have all three schools recognized.

The Let's Move! Active Schools National Award celebrates a school's commitment to providing students with at least 60 minutes of physical activity before, during and after school each day, and is part of an initiative instituted by first lady Michelle Obama in 2013.

"I think it shows our community and everyone in the district that we really care about the health and well-being of everyone that our district comes in contact with," Chamberlain School District Superintendent Deb Johnson said. "It really is about our whole school and our community."

To earn a Let's Move! Award, a school must have met "significant benchmarks" in five areas: physical education; physical activity before and after school; physical activity during school; staff involvement; and family and community engagement, according to a press release from the Let's Move! committee.

Five hundred and forty-four U.S. schools, representing 41 states, plus the District of Columbia, were recognized for their "outstanding efforts" in creating an active school environment, according to the release.

Schools in the Aberdeen, Brandon Valley, Brookings, Huron, Miller and Pierre districts also received the award in South Dakota. Honorees receive a large display banner, certificate and congratulatory letter from the first lady.

In Chamberlain, the past two years have proven to be the pivotal point for the school district.

Since beginning to work representatives with the state department for the alliance for a healthier generation, Chamberlain schools have implemented several activities and initiatives to help students, families and staff lead healthy lifestyles.

A recess was implemented before lunch for some grades, fruit baskets are now available at concession stands of athletic events, staff participate in CPR and first aid training, family fit nights, vending machines have been updated to incorporate healthy snacks, bike to school events were implemented, among others.

Twice each year, students in kindergarten through eighth grade use pedometers to track how many steps they take throughout the day, which Johnson said has helped school officials track and adjust their programs, according to the information gathered during those times.

One of the students' favorite activities takes place before classes even begin.

Each morning, kindergarten through sixth-grade students participate in Jammin' Minutes, during which the elementary principal, Rocky Almond, relays a fact relating to health and nutrition, then students do a physical exercise, such as sit-ups or jumping jacks, while listening to music.

But what makes the healthy lifestyle program successful, Johnson said, is it isn't forced.

"It just becomes part of what the elementary school does every day," Johnson said. "It's part of the schedule every day, so we try not to be disruptive, but more seamless in the activities we do."

Johnson said the district found out it would receive the Let's Move! award in the spring, but had to wait until the national announcement Wednesday to tell anybody. But the recognition for all of the hard work school officials, students and a seven-member Healthy Schools Committee made the wait worth it, Johnson said.

"Everyone, especially that committee, deserves so much thanks and recognition," Johnson said. "What we're trying to do is promote lifelong habits, lifelong learning of being conscious of what you eat, activity levels, all of those things. It encompasses everything you do in your school."

Linda Johnson, Chair of the Chamberlain Healthy School Committee, will be the school's representative at the district at the recognition ceremony Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 in Washington, D.C.

Deb Johnson said Linda has been a "tremendous" help for the program, and was responsible for submitting the school's application for the award.

Other committee members are: Holly Evans, Luke Giese, Kelli Pazour, Cassie Pearson and Jerry Rhodes.

"The biggest thing about this award is not the award itself," Johnson said, "but, rather, the fact that these people's commitment to Chamberlain is recognized for helping provide our students with skills and knowledge they'll use the rest of their lives."