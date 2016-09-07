CHAMBERLAIN — Described as a "pioneer in agricultural finance," Christine Hamilton has been chosen to be part of an elite group of South Dakotans.

The Oacoma native will be honored for her contributions to the state as an inductee to the South Dakota Hall of Fame this weekend.

Hamilton, 60, is a managing partner of Christiansen Land and Cattle, Ltd, a central South Dakota agricultural operation, and a co-owner of Dakota Packing, Inc., a Las Vegas-based company providing protein products to local and national accounts.

Each year, the South Dakota Hall of Fame selects 10 South Dakotans to be inducted in the Honors Ceremony. This year's induction will be held Friday and Saturday in Chamberlain.

With a mission of "championing a culture of excellence in South Dakota," the Hall of Fame selected Hamilton for her work in agriculture and rural development for the state.

Even though Hamilton grew up in South Dakota, she spent 22 years living out-of-state. It was when her mother was growing older and needed help running the 100-year-old family farm and ranch business that she decided to come back to South Dakota in 1994.

Raised as an only child, Hamilton returned regularly to help run the businesses. And when she finally decided to stay in South Dakota, Hamilton said she saw her return as both an opportunity and a great responsibility as she was "passed the baton."

Hamilton holds a degree in philosophy from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, and a MBA in entrepreneurship from the University of Arizona.

"My background in liberal arts approach has been important for just, first of all, my own quality of life," Hamilton said. "But also in terms of helping me understand the bigger picture than what is in front of me."

Hamilton said their operation, between owned and rented land, is around 12,000 acres.

When Hamilton was first being considered as a nominee by a friend, she had mixed feelings.

"We're taught not to brag about ourselves," she said.

She then realized that being inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame was more than an honor, but also an opportunity.

"The Hall of Fame is actually a platform for the future of South Dakota," Hamilton said. "As I understand it, it's really about how we can all get together and do good things for South Dakota."

Hamilton will join 10 other South Dakotans being inducted into the state's Hall of Fame this year. According to Don Barnett, a member of the Hall of Fame's board of directors, there are usually 80 to 90 nominations annually.

"This is one of the most distinctive honors that the people of South Dakota can bestow on the people who make South Dakota so wonderful," Barnett said.

In 2001, Hamilton helped establish the Matson Halverson Christiansen Hamilton Foundation to promote South Dakota's place in the global economy. The organization's mission is to improve the quality of life and create opportunities for growth and enterprise development in South Dakota.

On top of that, Hamilton's "vast contributions to agri­business" include her part on the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank (Ninth District), the Discovery District Board, the South Dakota Habitat Conservation Fund Board and SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a state-based biotech company.

"Christine is such an intellectual," Barnett said. "She's one of the pioneers in many areas of agricultural finance in South Dakota and her duties with federal reserve are absolutely unique. This lady is way out in front of her neighbors and friends."

Hamilton resides with her husband Eddie on the family ranch near Oacoma. They have four daughters and nine grandchildren.

Barnett said it's the families that he loves to watch as their loved ones are inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

"I just can't tell you the joy it is for me as a board member to stand there and watch the families of those people who are inducted," Barnett said. "They beam with such a sense of joy, that you just you can't believe it."

The South Dakota Hall of Fame is located in Chamberlain, not far from where Hamilton's home. It was established in 1974 and was originally named the Cowboy and Western Heritage Hall of Fame. Barnett said "we ran out of cowboys," and thus was renamed to the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 1986.

Looking back at her career, Hamilton said the best part was the relationships she has created, including getting to know and work with people who have common goals and a common future.

In addition to the personal relationships, Hamilton said it has meant a lot to her to participate in projects larger than herself.

"Serving South Dakota and trying to participate in initiatives in making South Dakota even better than it is is what gives me fulfillment," Hamilton said.