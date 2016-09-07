Mitchell MRAP getting rooftop protection

On Sept. 1, the South Dakota Attorney General's Office announced the James Valley Drug Task Force was awarded $22,394.15 for an objective gunner protection kit, a protective mount that will be placed atop the mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle (MRAP) housed at the Mitchell Department of Public Safety.

According to Mitchell Detective Lt. Don Everson, the kit is a set of protective panels that allow an officer to peer out the top of the MRAP to see 360 degrees around the vehicle and engage a threat if necessary. A large weapon could be attached to the objective gunner protection kit, Everson said, but there is no intention to do so at this time.

The money came from South Dakota's Drug Control Fund, which is made up of money confiscated from drug investigations in the state. The attorney general may then allocate funds periodically as he sees fit.

"The MRAP can be used as a local and regional emergency response vehicle in cases where illegal drugs have been the catalyst," said Sara Rabern, public information officer for the Attorney General's Office. "The James Valley Drug Task Force may be involved on the front side or the response side of these investigations."

Mitchell's MRAP has been deployed to potentially dangerous situations in the past. In December, the vehicle was deployed to the Quality Inn in Mitchell as part of a five-person robbery investigation. Before that, it was deployed in January 2015 to Kimball during a standoff between an active shooter and more than 130 law enforcement officers and was credited for saving lives during the encounter.

None of the suspects in the two incidents was charged with drug crimes, but like body cameras, not every purchase from the Drug Control Fund is used exclusively for drug investigations.

"We've had kidnappings, for example, before that have been tied to illegal drug use," Everson said. "It's probably not going to be used exclusively for drug investigations, but it certainly will be used because of them."

The James Valley Drug Task Force is a collaboration of agencies from Aurora, Davison, Hanson and Sanborn counties, as well as the Mitchell Police Department, and is committed to investigating major drug crimes in the area.

Everson praised Attorney General Marty Jackley for approving the purchase of the protective kit, as well as using the Drug Control Fund to benefit the state.

"The James Valley Drug Task Force commends Attorney General Marty Jackley for using money, obtained from drug dealers, to protect people in South Dakota," Everson said. "We know that in life-threatening situations, the use of equipment like this saves lives."

Nineteen awards totaling $213,654.03 were approved in this round of allocations from the Drug Control Fund, to be used for a variety of purchases, including $4,500 for K-9 equipment in Jerauld County and $1,395 for an in-car camera system in Murdo, across the state.