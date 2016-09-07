Community continues cleanup, ready to rebuild

A home in Springfield, owned by Danny and Joan Dean, is pictured on Tuesday after it was severely damaged during a storm early Monday morning. (Jake Shama/Republic)

A man uses a tractor to demolish the remains of a home Tuesday in Springfield, which sustained heavy damage in a storm early Monday morning. (Jake Shama/Republic)

From left to right, Emma Balvin, 8, Keegan Ashes, 10, Lexi Ulmer, 17, Bethany Wynia, 17, Isabella Magee, 7, and Kaitlyn Magee, 3, not pictured, all of Springfield, walk around Springfield on Tuesday and inspect the damage caused by an early Monday morning storm. (Jake Shama/Republic)

SPRINGFIELD — When the Deans pulled into Springfield on Monday, they were blown away — just like their house.

"I've been through tornadoes before, with trees off and a little minor damage, but nothing like this. Nothing like this," Joan Dean said.

More than one day after the storm, cleanup continued Tuesday after a Labor Day storm displaced 70 people in Springfield, a town of about 800 people — excluding inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison — near the South Dakota-Nebraska border. Tractors roam the streets in the south side of town, adding to an ever-growing pile of fallen walls, collapsed ceilings and other debris from destroyed homes like Dean's.

Dean and her husband, Danny Dean, moved to Springfield two years ago from Sioux City, but they were in Sioux City when 110 mph winds brought down their home in the early morning hours Monday. With a collapsed roof and debris in the bedroom, Joan said they were lucky to be away.

"I'm sure we would not have just survived that without some kind of injury. It's pretty obvious we were blessed to not be here," she said.

The family's home is one of four expected to be a total loss, leading the couple to seek temporary residence at a friend's cabin outside Springfield, but the Deans have been pleasantly surprised at the community's response.

"This whole town has been helpful. Unbelievably helpful," Danny Dean said. "The first day we got up here, there were probably 30, 35 people who had no idea — they didn't know me, and I didn't know them, but they pitched right in to work."

According to Bon Homme County Emergency Management, electricity was disconnected to 170 homes, but power has since been restored. Nearly 600 volunteers have assisted with the restoration effort, coming from towns around the region.

But some residents just needed help watching their kids for the day, which is why Lexi Ulmer, 17, of Springfield, was one of several students who took a day off from Bon Homme High School.

"I showed up at 6 in the morning and just knew that I had to get started right away as far as helping my community," Ulmer said.

Ulmer's home was lightly damaged, and her back yard was destroyed, but Ulmer wasn't in town to clean up. She and Bethany Wynia, 17, of Springfield, stayed in Springfield to care for another family's children, and Ulmer said she's seen several students helping out, as her school allowed students to take the day off to volunteer.

Lee Rettig, public information officer for the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management who was called to assist during the cleanup, said there isn't a deadline to conclude the cleanup process, but he lauded the community response so far.

"It's been really impressive to see the community come together and just the sheer number of it," Rettig said. "Five-hundred-sixty people on their holiday day off chose to come out here and help the community of Springfield recover from the storm. That in and of itself is pretty impressive."

The American Red Cross, too, remained on the scene Tuesday, providing meals to volunteers and Springfield residents. The Red Cross has plans to partner with government, religious and non-profit agencies to open a multi-agency resource center from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Community Center in Springfield, which will serve as a "one-stop shop" for those directly impacted by the storm, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

The organization is also accepting donations of household items, clothing and other goods, which can be donated by calling Ashlea Pruss, with the city of Springfield, at (605) 661-3935.

Some have already returned to their damaged homes, Rettig said, but it's too early to know when others, like the Deans, will have a house of their own again.

There has been some discussion about implementing the Governor's Affordable House Project, created by Gov. Bill Janklow in 1996, at Mike Durfee State Prison, Rettig said, in which inmates build homes to be moved to other locations in South Dakota, but no plans have been decided.

Before they can tear down their old home and find a new one, the Deans said they had to wait for an insurance company to evaluate the scene. Until then, their lives will remain "upside down."

But despite the dangerous incident and extensive cleanup process, the Deans don't see this as an opportunity to move. Instead, they see the process as the necessary first step to rebuilding their lives in the town.

"It happens. It's rare, but it happened, and that's fine," Danny Dean said. "We like it here."