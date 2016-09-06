Davison Co. reviews its land holdings, 2017 budget

Davison County owns several properties within its limits, but some of that property could soon be returned to its citizens.

At Tuesday's regular Davison County Commission meeting, the board took stock of county-owned land in an effort to look at what could parcels could be consolidated, sold or leased.

"That's kind of the reason this conversation is taking place is to bring to the table recognition of what we have and to stimulate conversation of our need or our lack of need," Commission Chair Brenda Bode said during the meeting, held at the Davison County North Offices.

The discussion was guided by Kathy Goetsch, the county director of equalization, who walked the group through the possible parcels that could be transferred or sold. While the Highway Department shop along the Highway 37 bypass and Davison County North Offices on North Main Street in Mitchell included parcels that could eventually be sold, it was a handful of smaller properties the board might consider selling.

One of those portions of land is a vacated roadway on West Fourth Avenue and North Blair Street in Mitchell, which is currently being used by a homeowner as a personal driveway. While the county currently owns the road, property tax revenue could be generated if the land were transferred to the nearby homeowner.

"There's nothing for the county to do with it," Goetsch said about the land.

With no present use of the land known at this time, Goetsch suggested the county's auditor and state's attorney look to see if the homeowner would be willing to come to an agreement to purchase or accept the land via a transfer.

Another property at 220 W. Third Avenue finds itself owned by the county, but the county also has no use for the overgrown land.

"We have no reason to own this," Bode said.

Goetsch also suggested this property be considered for transfer to a nearby landowner.

After the discussion, Bode said the county will look into all tax-exempt properties in 2017 to increase awareness of which landowners do not pay property taxes to the county.

"When you add up all of these things together, how many dollars are we missing?" Bode asked. "But in all fairness, taxpayers need to know these."

Bode also asked Goetsch to return to the commission for a deeper look into the tax increment financing district within county limits.

Provisional budget passes

An early draft of the county's 2017 budget was approved Tuesday.

If formally approved on Sept. 20, the 2017 budget would total $12,218,000 according to the budget information distributed Tuesday. The $12.218 million budget would be lower than 2016's $12.35 million budget, but higher than the $11.68 million budget approved for 2015.

Among the departments receiving potential cuts are the Sheriff's Office, Davison County Jail and the Highway Department.

At $732,108, the Davison County Sheriff's Office is in line for an approximate $36,000 cut compared to last year. The jail, one of the county's largest expenses, faces an $18,000 drop in funding.

The largest cut could be absorbed by the Highway Department, which received $3,640,957 in 2016, but is in line for a $3,617,486 appropriation in 2017. The department initially requested $3,825,662 in funding from the county budget.

Other business:

In other regular business, the commission:

• Approved the resignation of two Davison County Jail employees and approved the hiring of a part-time jail employee.

• Approved a $1,800 expense to reconstruct the steps at the Davison County Courthouse. The work will be completed by Concrete Concepts. The commission decided to table a request to improve the sidewalk and driveway at the Davison County North Offices.

• Authorized the hiring of two new deputy treasurers at a rate of $14.78 per hour.

• Approved the consolidation of 20 precincts into 16 for the November election.

• Approved bills and timesheets, a $1.8631 per gallon fuel quote, continued the 10-hour days for the Highway Department until Oct. 1 and acknowledged volunteers.

• Recognized that Commissioner Kim Weitala was not present at the meeting.