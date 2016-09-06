DWU has formed a partnership with Lutheran Social Services (LSS) in Sioux Falls, developing a nursing program that allows nurses to go from an LPN to a bachelor's degree.

For the program, the university is leasing several classrooms from LSS on the second floor of the Center for New Americans, located downtown Sioux Falls.

According to DWU President Amy Novak, the program has a "full cohort" of 28 students, which is the maximum capacity for the program for now. It will take students about two-and-a-half years to complete the program, attending class one day per week. Students will complete the rest of the program online.

"This program is one more way we can provide a gateway for many adults who want to enhance their skills in a labor market is demanding higher levels of skill training and critical thinking among health care professionals, in particular nurses," Novak said.

The newly created program is geared towards providing opportunities for students who might not otherwise seek education or believe it was possible, Novak said.

The new program will help increase Dakota Wesleyan's presence in Sioux Falls, in addition to the work already being done with Southeast Technical Institute.

The program, which has two full-time faculty, launched in August and university officials are already looking at what's next. Novak said the university is looking at other degrees that might be applicable to adult learning in the Sioux Falls marketplace.

"We're excited about the energy that has already materialized in the Sioux Falls community and about what this might mean for more cohorts in the future," Novak said.