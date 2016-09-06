Plankinton man arrested for sexual contact with minor

PLANKINTON — A Plankinton man was arrested Monday for having sexual contact with a minor.

Anthony Verrier, 22, was taken into custody at about 6 a.m. Monday after allegedly having sexual contact with a 6-year-old, according to the Aurora County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to Verrier's residence in rural Plankinton after receiving a 911 call, the sheriff's office said. Bond in the case was set at $50,000. The Aurora County Sheriff's Office and Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the case.