City Council to hear lake restoration plan

After a full year of discussion from the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee, the volunteer board formally recommended a $73,725 proposal from Omaha-based Fyra Engineering to rid the city's lake of its algae problem. Following the recommendation, the plan will now be considered by the Mitchell City Council at Tuesday's regular meeting.

The lake restoration proposal is the ninth agenda item the City Council will consider at the 6:30 p.m. meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall.

According to information provided at last week's lake committee meeting, Fyra's plan would define the issues within the lake, develop water and nutrient mass models, determine pollutant loads, develop a water quality lake response model and initiate a community-based planning process.

Earlier this year, the council approved a $3,000 expense to allow Fyra to draw core samples from the floor of Lake Mitchell, reducing the remaining funding required for Fyra's first phase to $70,725.

What the first phase of the plan doesn't include is project formulation, or the steps recommended to reduce Lake Mitchell's algae-causing phosphorus loads. According to information provided by the lake committee, the recommendations would require an expense of approximately $100,000 to $300,000. The cost to implement those recommendations is unknown.

While five members of the lake committee recommended the plan, one recently resigned member expressed his disapproval. Councilman Mel Olson told The Daily Republic last week that he "can't vote for it," and he's heard not positive support from those expressing their opinion on the proposal.

Four other council members said they are still on the fence about the plan, including Jeff Smith, Steve Rice, Susan Tjarks and Dave Tronnes.

Tuesday's meeting marks the second opportunity the entire council will hear Fyra's plan. In March, a representative of Fyra Engineering gave the council a lengthy presentation about the company's seven-step approach to lake restoration. When pressed to speculate a total cost for the restoration of Lake Mitchell, Fyra Engineering's John Holz said it would be a "multi-million dollar" project.

Despite the potential multi-million dollar price tag, information provided to the lake committee estimated approximately 60 percent of the $100,000 to $300,000 planning phase of the project could be covered by Environmental Protection Agency grants.

Consent agenda

The council will consider approving the following items of the consent agenda:

• City Council minutes from the Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 25 meetings.

• Committee minutes from the Aug. 8 Planning Commission, Aug. 15 Public Properties Committee and Aug. 15 Traffic Commission meeting.

• The declaration of items as surplus and consider authorizing an auction on Sept. 20.

• Set Oct. 3 as the date for a hearing to consider the vacation of a portion of West 19th Street.

• The appointment of Rebecca Grace, Teri Robertson, Bryan Dixon, LaRee Rumbolz and Lana Hart to the Sports and Events Authority.

• Set Sept. 19 as the date for hearings on five applications for a special event liquor license at the Masonic Lodge, located at 112 E. Fifth Ave.; the transfer of retail on-sale liquor license RL-5761 from Bates Enterprise, doing business as Big Dummy's Longhorn Bar, 108-114 N. Main St. to Bates Enterprise, doing business as Big Dummy's Longhorn Bar, due to a change in configuration of the licensed premises to include the next building; a hearing on the application of OverTime Steakhouse & Sports Bar for a special event liquor license located at the OverTime Event Center at 812 N. Rowley.

• A raffle permit for the Longfellow Parent Teacher Organization with the drawing to be held on Sept. 24.

• A change order to Wastewater Forcemain Phase 2 decreasing the H & W Contracting contract amount by $8,399.30 for a final change in quantities for the project and addition of trench stabilization and open cut county road rather than bore, adjusting the contract amount to $590,798.20.

• A change order to Sidewalk Schedule A, contracted to Top Grade Concrete, increasing the contract amount by $8,290.35 for existing conditions discovered in the field and adjustments made, increasing the total contract to $55,089.90.

• A change order to the Airport Hangar Road and Parking Lot Improvements project contracted to VanderPol Dragline, Inc., increasing the contract amount by $4,374 to adjust the quantities of various bid items, raising the total contract to $183,318.85.

• A request seeking approval to apply for various grants for funding for Mitchell's veterans park.

• Consider approval of the gas and diesel fuel estimates and pay estimates.

• Consider bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and the authorization of payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council will consider the following agenda items:

hear citizen input.

• Hear a short update on the architectural design and progress of the city's veterans park at First Avenue and Main Street.

• Hear an update from the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee, which recently recommended a $73,725 study from Fyra Engineering to conduct data analysis and define the source of the lake's issues.

• Hold a hearing on the application of OverTime Steakhouse & Sports Bar for a special event liquor license located at the OverTime Event Center at 812 N. Rowley St. on Oct. 1 for a wedding.

• Entertain a motion to recess as City Council and sit as the Board of Adjustment to consider setting the date for a hearing on the application of Shane Snyder for a backyard and sideyard variance for the construction of two attached garages at 503 N. Duff St.

• Reconvene as City Council.

• Consider action on Ordinance No. 2551 for 2017 annual appropriations.

• Consider action to award the bid for the yearly supply of rock salt to Meridian Grain, of Freeman, for a total of $41,300.

• Consider approving a management plan for the Mitchell Recreation Center. The plan was budgeted for $25,000, but will require an additional $5,000 to complete.

• Consider action to amend an airport lease agreement to change a portion of leased farm land from alfalfa to grass.

• Consider approval of Resolution No. 3377, regarding a plat of Lot 15 in Tract H of the Wild Oak Golf Club Addition.

• Consider action on Resolution No. 3379, appointing initial members to the Community Services Advisory Board, which was created when the city of Mitchell absorbed Mitchell Senior Citizens Inc.

• Consider action on Resolution No. 3380, amending the city of Mitchell water rates and fees.

• Consider holding a closed-door executive session to prepare for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives.

• Consider a motion to adjourn.