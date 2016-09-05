Davison Co. to consider approving 2017 budget

The Davison County Commission will consider adopting its 2017 provisional budget at Tuesday's regular meeting.

The five-person board will hold its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Davison County North Offices at 1420 N. Main St. to consider the 2017 budget, which has been discussed at length at several commission meetings throughout the summer.

Budget discussions have included the possibility of adding a new deputy to be stationed at the Davison County Courthouse, funding for roads and bridges within the Highway Department and various funding allocations to local organizations.

The board will also finalize the overtime funding available for the Davison County Sheriff's Office and the Davison County Jail, items which have gone several thousands of dollars over budget in recent years.

Other business

9 a.m.: Call the meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, hear both citizens input and board reports and consider approving minutes.

9:15 a.m.: Meet with Corrections Administrator Don Radel for a status transfer and a new part-time hire.

9:30 a.m.: Meet with Regional Health Managers Julie Miller and Dana Sandine regarding a request for a change in clerical hours.

9:45 a.m.: Discuss concrete repairs with Physical Plant Director Mark Ruml.

10 a.m.: Consider adopting the 2017 provisional budget.

10:15 a.m.: Consider approving two new hires within the Treasurer's Office.

10:30 a.m.: Meet with Director of Equalization Kathy Goetsch to review county-owner property.

11:30 a.m.: Consider a resolution to combine precincts for the general election.

11:45 a.m.: Hear miscellaneous motions brought to the board, consider approving bills and timesheets, acknowledge volunteers, consider continuing 10-hour days until Oct. 1 for Highway Department employees and consider approving a fuel quote.